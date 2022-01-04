Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC- Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Odisha FC took on Mumbai City FC in match no. 48 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Monday. The former beat the league leaders 4-2.

Odisha FC managed to get an early lead for themselves. Mumbai City FC captain Mourtada Fall gave the ball away cheaply to Aridai Cabrera. He ran into the box and dummied a shot with his left to get inside a curled one with his right foot. Odisha FC looked menacing on the break as winger Nandhakumar Sekar tried to create another opportunity for the Juggernauts to score.

Mumbai City FC were not long behind in getting themselves on the scoresheet. Odisha FC gave the ball away and Cassio Gabriel found Ahmed Jahouh in space. The midfielder launched a curler that would have been difficult for any keeper to get to, leveling the scores.

The game steadily progressed to become a battle between the midfielders of both sides. Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC came close to the final third but were unable to create a moment that would spark a difference between the two sides.

The Islanders slowly started to dominate possession of the ball and were dictating play. The dominance of the ball got Mumbai City FC their second of the game. Ahmed Jahouh launched a cross into the box from the left flank, which was met by Igor Angulo, who converted for the Islanders.

Odisha FC take the game away from Mumbai City FC

Odisha FC made some changes in the second half by replacing Aridai Cabrera with Liridon Krasniqi and Isaac Chhakchhuak with Paul Ramfangzauva. The Juggernauts looked to be hunting for an equalizer but were far from it as a result of a solid Mumbai City FC defense.

The Islanders made a few changes as well.Ygor Catatau and Mandar Dessai were brought in place of Igor Angulo and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

Odisha FC brought in Lalruatthara in place of Thoiba Singh and Jonathas Cristian in place of Victor Mongil. Odisha FC found their equalizer after Nandhakumar sent in a cross at the far post. But Jerry Mawihmingthanga could only head it past Mohammad Nawaz in goal. Odisha FC were soon to find their third goal of the match. Jonathas passed the ball to Jerry, who launched a shot past Nawaz in goal.

Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham went on to introduce some fresh legs to bolster his plans. Bradden Inman was brought on to replace Cassio Gabriel while Raynier Fernandes was brought off to be replaced by Gurkirat Singh.

Soon after that Odisha FC hit the final nail in the coffin. A cross by Jerry found Jonathas Cristian inside the box ahead of his marker Mourtada Fall. The forward comfortably put the ball in the back of the net. Mumbai City FC tried to score one more goal but failed to make any impact on the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh