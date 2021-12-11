Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Odisha FC locked horns with NorthEast United FC in Match no. 24 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Odisha came out as 1-0 winners against the Highlanders.

The Kalinga Warriors sought this encounter as an avenue to get their act together and bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, for Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United, the job was to build on the win against FC Goa and keep walking the same road.

The match kicked off with the Highlanders looking in the mood for fun. Odisha FC have established themselves as a defensive/counter-attacking side. Playing against a pressing system seemed like something they came unprepared for. Odisha FC midfielders Vinit Rai and Liridon Krasniqi were unable to control the tempo of the game as they had in previous matches.

NorthEast United FC started the game on the front foot. They dominated the middle third and striker Deshorn Brown almost made it 1-0 had it not been called offside. Deshorn Brown looked in the mood against the Juggernauts as he dribbled past a few of their players. He took his chance on his weaker foot but failed to convert.

NorthEast United FC dazzles while Odisha FC shines

Deshorn Brown and Mathias Coureur were simply at the top of their game but failed to produce a definite outcome for NorthEast United FC. NorthEast United FC were active and dominant in the attacking third. But they failed to produce a single moment of magic that would have taken the game away from Odisha FC.

Highlanders forward Mathias Coureur in action against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

One of the things that worked against Odisha FC was Liridon Krasniqi. A midfielder who loves keeping possession and controlling the tempo of matches, Krasniqi slowed the game for the Juggernauts in the first half.

So much so that Odisha FC were unable to produce a single decent counter-attacking move in the first half. However, his game looked much better in the second half.

Aridai Cabrera, on the other hand, has been impressive and consistent throughout all the fixtures so far. His ball retention qualities allow him to move in tight spaces. His intelligent movement on and off the ball makes him the player Odisha FC looks up to.

Odisha FC's Vinit Rai against NEUFC midfielder Khassa Camara (Image Courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United FC midfielder Khassa Camara, whose performances are usually summed up as a masterclass, looked off his game against the Juggernauts. Some of his passes were too weak to convert them into an attack.

There was a particular moment in the game when NorthEast United FC were on the counter. Striker Deshorn Brown had ample amount of space to convert the move into a goal. But a poor pass from Camara was intercepted by the retreating Odisha FC players and the move was halted there.

OFC's Jonathas scored the winner against the Highlanders (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The turning point in the game came deep into the second half when substitute Jonathas Cristian came on as a replacement for Liridon Krasniqi. The Brazilian forward scored the only goal of the game that helped Odisha FC bag the much-needed three points.

Edited by Aditya Singh