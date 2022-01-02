"Rowllin is going absolutely nowhere"- Mumbai City FC coach ahead of Odisha FC clash

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in match No 48 of the ISL 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday. Reigning champions Mumbai City are at the top of the points table and a win against the Juggernauts would extend their lead.

Mumbai City will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing to Kerala Blasters FC and drawing against NorthEast United in their last two outings.

During a virtual pre-match news conference, Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham cleared the air about Rowllin Borges, who is being sought by several clubs.

"Yeah, Rowllin Borges has signed a long-term contract and he's going absolutely nowhere. He plays an integral part in our squad and he is one of the vice-captains and holds a lot of presence and meaning for our group. So just shut that down straight away. Rowllin is going absolutely nowhere. He’s currently carrying an injury which we are assessing and getting it looked at and that’s the reason he hasn’t been in the squad for the last couple of weeks," Buckingham said.

Mumbai City FC coach understands the unpredictability of the league

Mumbai City suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters. Skipper Mourtada Fall saw red in that fixture after a tackle inside the Islanders' box.

Buckingham's side then failed to make a comeback in the game against NorthEast United, as a hat-trick by Deshorn Brown forced a 3-3 draw.

Buckingham said:

"I think the league, this year in particular, and if it's showing anything, is that any team is capable of beating any team regardless of their position... I’m expecting a hard game against the well-organised Odisha team with good players, but the focus this week has been very much on us. We've had four days on the training field and the focus will be on how we attack and to continue to score more goals than anybody else in the league. We've got to make sure that we don’t give chances as we have done in the previous two games."

