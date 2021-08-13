ISL 2021-22: Spanish forward Airam Cabrera signs for FC Goa

FC Goa have signed Spanish forward Airam Cabrera on a one-year deal for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 33-year-old Airam Cabrera has plied his trade in Europe's top leagues, notably at various levels in Spain, Poland (Ekstraklasa) and Cyprus (Protathlima Cyta).

Airam Cabrera started his career at CD Tenerife and has gone on to play for a number of Spanish clubs including Villarreal B, Cordoba, Numancia, Lugo, Cadiz and Extremadura.

Cabrera has had three stints in the Polish top flight, scoring 30 goals and assisting four in 60 appearances in Ekstraklasa, playing for Wisla Plock, Cracovia and Korona Kielce.

Airam Cabrera is elated about his first stint in India and is looking forward to a fruitful stint. In a club statement, he said:

“I want to thank FC Goa for the trust and faith they have put in me. I believe this will be another wonderful chapter in my life. I am really looking forward to playing in India and experiencing the amazing state of Goa. I’m delighted to be here.”

Airam Cabrera’s goal: To help Indian football grow

The Spanish forward is coming to India with a single point agenda – to use his experience and help the team and the sport grow in India. In this regard, he said:

“I want to help the team with goals and all the experience I acquired in Europe - to help in growing the team.”

Airam Cabrera has made an effort to understand Indian football completely before making the move.

“I feel good, I feel motivated. I have done my homework and I feel I fit really well with the philosophy that the Club has about football and I believe that I have all the tools necessary to succeed here in India.”

FC Goa’s Vice President - Strategy, Ravi Puskur, also weighed in on the much-anticipated signing. Through a club statement, he said:

“We’re pleased to bring Airam on board. He’s a player we have monitored closely over the years and we have always found him to be an ideal fit for our style of football.

"His ability to operate between the lines, excellent link-up play and movement along with a good work rate off the ball are all right up there with what we were hoping to bring in this window. He can spearhead our attacking efforts next season.”

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee