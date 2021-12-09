"We did a good job in the last game"- NorthEast United FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC managed to secure their first victory of the season against a struggling FC Goa team. Rochharzela struck first to give the Highlanders the lead, which was soon canceled out by FC Goa's Alexandar Jesuraj. A thunderous strike by midfield dynamo Khassa Camara in injury time secured the win for Khalid Jamil's side.

NorthEast United FC will be going up against the in-form Odisha FC, who lost their first game of the season against Kerala Blasters FC. NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil and midfielder Pragyan Gogoi addressed the media through a virtual press conference ahead of their next ISL encounter.

The coach assessed the team's performance and wants his side to maintain their levels for the upcoming matches. He said:

"We didn't start well but talking about the last game, we did a great job. Everybody worked hard. We must not take this match lightly. Talking about Odisha, they are a good side. They started very well."

The Highlanders are currently missing the services of midfielder Federico Gallego, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury. Khalid feels it is more important to focus on their next game instead of the injury issues.

The Highlanders coach also shed light on the team's defensive performances. He said:

"Talking about defense, it is for the whole team. We have to work hard. Last match we did a good job and we have to maintain that."

"Khassa is like my big brother" - NorthEast United FC's Pragyan Gogoi on midfield partner Camara

Highlanders midfielder Pragyan Gogoi has partnered Khassa Camara in midfield and has made a decent run of performances so far. Speaking on Khassa, Gogoi said:

"Khassa is like my big brother. He is guiding me everytime, in the match and aslo off the pitch. It's been a pleasure to play alongside him."

The NorthEast United FC midfielder also thanked his coaches for giving him the opportunity and believes the side are ready for Odisha FC.

Edited by Diptanil Roy