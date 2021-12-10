"The idea is to have balance in the matches"- ATK Mohun Bagan head coach ahead of their clash against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan are considered to be one of the favorites to win the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). However, they have experienced a sudden dip in form after an impressive start to the new campaign.

Two consecutive defeats against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have left them shaken. ATK Mohun Bagan will look to mend things against Chennaiyin FC in their next outing.

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has a difficult test coming up against Bozidar Bandovic's men, who are also coming out of a draw against SC East Bengal.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas answered a few questions from the press meet ahead of his team's clash against Chennaiyin FC.

The Spaniard defended his attacking stars stating that football in the country needs balance.

"In the first two matches we're the best team in the world. We scored seven goals in two matches. Now we don't score goals. The idea is to have balance in the matches. We can't be the best club and the worst club in ten days. Football in India needs balance."

SC East Bengal secured a hard-fought draw against Chennaiyin FC. Asked if his team can beat Chennaiyin FC, Habas said:

"Never are two matches the same. East Bengal is one team and now Chennaiyin is a different team."

"We had to increase confidence in the players" - ATK's Mohun Bagan's gaffer in dealing with the losses

ATK Mohun Bagan lost twice in a row and Habas had to work to help them regain their confidence. He stated:

"We had to increase the confidence in the players. For me, my players are the best in the world. I have to give them confidence."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Spaniard did not want to compare his side's current defensive setup to his previous one that consisted of Sandesh Jhingan. He feels this is something of the past and wants to focus on the current batch instead.

Edited by Diptanil Roy