"The period when a player is injured defines how mentally strong the player is" - NorthEast United FC star Provat Lakra

Provat Lakra has been a constant presence in the NorthEast United FC squad since 2018, with the right-back being a regular starter for the Highlanders this season as well.

The 24-year-old defender from Kalyani has often been praised for his work rate. Lakra has played 29 games in total for NorthEast United FC and was part of both squads that made it to the playoffs - in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

He has had a topsy-turvy career so far due to injuries and hasn't been able to play an entire Indian Premier League (ISL) season unscathed.

Lakra has had a good time under Khalid Jamil and has been crucial for the club this season.

Sportskeeda spoke to Provat Lakra in an exclusive interview regarding life, football, and more. Here are the excerpts:

Q: How did you become a football player?

Lakra: From the time I was a kid, I got attracted to football. I used to see the older boys in my locality play football. Watching them play made me want to play as well. So even though I didn't have money to buy boots, I played with my school shoes. So the dream was always there.

Q: How did your journey in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) start and the spell with Pathachakra?

Lakra: I was in Madhya Pradesh with an academy during my younger days. After I returned to Kolkata, I had no idea what to do. I could have ended up like the thousands of players that go ashtray in Kolkata every year.

My coach, who trained me when I was young, Kaju Biswas, guided me. He then suggested me to join Bhawanipore FC's U-19 team. After I played for Bhawanipore FC U-19, I got a lot of offers, but decided to join Pathachakra. From Pathachakra, I went to United Sports. The thought behind me joining Pathachakra was that it is better to be playing for a small team than sitting on the bench for a big team.

That mentality is still with me. I prefer to play for a small team and prove myself rather than sit on the bench of a big team with a fat pay cheque.

Q: Many people have said that Nabab Bhattacharya has had a significant influence in shaping your career. What do you have to say about that?

Lakra: I am incredibly thankful to him for providing me with a platform to perform and for giving me a chance. He trusted me and I am grateful for that. He also guided me at an early stage. I was just 17 and played as the centre-back of the side, so that experience has helped me. Furthermore, I used to play alongside Bello Razzaq (a big team player who played for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan), which helped me.

As for the relationship we had, it was precisely the relationship that needed to be between a team owner and a player.

Q: You had a spell with Gokulam Kerala in the I-League. What do you have to say about that spell with Gokulam Kerala?

Lakra: It was a really good season for me personally. Even the coach praised me for my performance. He liked me as he was the one who took me to Gokulam. But maybe the team management didn't like my performance. So they let go of me. At that moment, I really felt terrible. I kept thinking if I was a lousy player. So my last game against East Bengal was an opportunity to prove my worth. We drew that game against East Bengal, and I was praised for my performance.

Q: How did NorthEast United FC happen for you?

Lakra: When I signed for NorthEast United FC, I was contracted to United Sports under Nabab da. He said to me that NorthEast United FC wanted me. Of course, there was interest from other sides as well. But I chose NorthEast United FC because this was the side where I could get playing time, which mattered the most to me.

I came here with the mentality of learning and improving myself. The season I came here, Eelco Schattorie was the coach. So I learned a lot of things from him, things which helped me both on and off the pitch. The things I learned from Eelco will also help me after my playing career is over.

Q: In your four years with NorthEast United FC, which is your most memorable moment with the Highlanders?

Lakra: (After a long pause) My first season with NorthEast United FC. We reached the semi-finals for the first time that season. Although I couldn't play in the semi-finals due to an injury, it was special.

It was a great season for me. We won every time I played. I also got a call up to the national team due to my performance, but couldn't attend the camp due to my injury. But I am happy I was able to help the team reach a good position.

Provat in action against Jorge Ortiz (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Q: You play as the right-back mainly in the ISL. Most teams have very attack-minded left-wingers in the ISL, so what is your biggest challenge playing as a right back?

Lakra: Like many people say, it is tough to play as a full-back as you have to run more and move forward in attack. But I don't believe it isn't easy. As full-backs, our primary objective is to defend. Then, if we get a chance after accomplishing our primary objective, we move forward in attack. So I always think first I have to stop the opponent's attacks and then help the team score a goal.

Primarily there are six players to help the team score a goal, but only four to defend.

Q: What has Khalid Jamil advised you to do to improve more?

Lakra: One of the most essential things Khalid sir has said to me is that I must not let go of my man in the wings. The winger should not be able to beat me, score a goal or put in a cross. That has helped me focus and know what to do primarily during the game.

Provat against Daniel Chima (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Q: You have played in the ISL for four years now. Which is the most challenging opponent (player) you have played against?

Lakra: Sunil Chhetri!. It has to be Sunil Chhetri. I will tell you why, when playing against Sunil Chhetri, everyone thinks that I am playing against India's best and this thought keeps you occupied during the game.

It is more of a mental challenge than anything else. So it is an added pressure to prove yourself against India's best.

Provat Lakra during a training session for NorthEast United FC (Image courtesy: NEUFC Social media)

Q: What are your thoughts regarding NorthEast United FC's performance this season?

Lakra: See, we have been losing points, but it isn't like we are not fighting. Apart from the one game (against Hyderabad FC), we fought well in every game we played. If we lose hope right now with half the season left, it won't do us any good.

We have nine games left to play, and anything can happen in these nine games. That is the way ISL is. We will give everything in the remaining games. And history is witness to the fact that most changes (in the points table) happen in the second half of the season.

Q: We know that it wasn't easy for you to become a footballer, given your family background and the scope football had during your young days. Do you feel youngsters who are in a situation like you have a better future or scope than you had?

Lakra: Yes, obviously yes! Now, if we look at it, there is the ISL. Back then, when I was young, ISL wasn't there. The I-League was not having a great run either.

Currently, I have to say football has improved a great deal in the country with the introduction of the ISL. There are now reserve teams for the ISL sides which is an added opportunity for the youngsters. Moreover, more teams also participate in the youth leagues, which gives them more chances to perform.

Q: If you weren't a footballer, what would you have been in life?

Lakra: I really don't know. It was always football for me from a tender age. I never really thought of life apart from football. I had a lot of issues at home due to football. (Laughs) I even planned to leave my house to play football, so I never really thought anything apart from football.

Q: Your favorite football team?

Lakra: (Paris Saint-Germain) PSG! (Gets interrupted when we ask if it was always PSG or if it was a recent choice he made)

Well, it isn't that new either. I used to support Barcelona as well. So you could say I leaned towards Barcelona from my left side while I supported PSG from my right (laughs.) But when Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi joined PSG, I entirely became a PSG fan.

See, make no mistake, when I supported Barcelona with my left side, I always had a soft spot for PSG on my right. I really liked them for the type of squads they built.

Q: Your favorite footballer?

Lakra: Sergio Ramos

Q: You spent an entire season out due to injury. How did you handle yourself during that period?

Lakra: The period when a player is injured defines how mentally strong the player is. It tested me mentally. During that period, a player has a single aim, which is to regain fitness and get back on the pitch.

It is also a lonely period as you are not with the team, and your objectives are not the same as the team. However, that is the most focused period for a football player.

Q: Which teams do you think are the front runners to win the league this season?

Lakra: From my team's point of view, we have played good football with the limited options we have. We have been unfortunate with injury concerns this season.

Apart from us, if we see the season as a whole, I think Mumbai City FC have to be front runners for the title, given the squad they have.

Edited by Samya Majumdar