"There is no point in looking back"- FC Goa head coach ahead of their ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

FC Goa will host Hyderabad FC in their upcoming game in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Gaurs were momentarily disembarked from their journey to the play-offs by ATK Mohun Bagan. The Kolkata-based side beat Goa 2-0 on February 15.

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira and defender Anwar Ali attended the virtual press conference ahead of their match against Hyderabad FC.

Derrick stressed that he finds it insignificant to go back to their past conditions and keep talking about what could have been.

Goa's head coach intends on looking towards the future and building a project around the talent possessed by the club. He said:

"There is no point in looking back on what has happened. Now we are looking only at the future. We are in the process of building a team for the future. There are a lot of youngsters who deserve to get into the team."

Derrick added that his perspective has changed since he stepped inside the bubble.

He explained how differently he feels about the regulations and the impact they have on all the participating teams.

Defender Anwar Ali, who has been at the heart of FC Goa's defense this season, also answered a few questions.

The defender, upon being asked about his deployment on the left channel, stated that he found it slightly difficult but was able to adjust into the role as the game progressed.

"I don't think we lacked depth" - FC Goa head coach while reflecting on the season so far

The Gaurs have been on the receiving end of quite a few unlucky circumstances this campaign. Injuries and decisions have played a role in their current status.

On this note, Derrick Pereira said:

"I don't think we lacked depth. There have been incidents where we could have made changes here and there. We are one of the best teams in the league."

The Gaurs will miss the services of Glan Martins for the match against Hyderabad, who will be out due to suspension.

