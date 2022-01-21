"They have the freedom to attack"- Chennaiyin FC coach ahead of ISL clash against NorthEast United FC

Chennaiyin FC earned a reputation for being the side with the best defensive record early in the 2021-22 ISL season. However, they went on to lose that superlative. The loss against neighboring club Kerala Blasters FC exposed the lapse in their backline.

Since then, the Marina Machans have only managed one win in their last five outings. Bozidar Bandovic's side will face NorthEast United FC in their next game. The Highlanders are currently in a difficult situation given the absence of multiple players.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic and new recruit Sajid Dhot addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against the Highlanders. The Montenegrin coach feels it is important that the players understand the system and how it needs to be utilized. He said:

"They have the freedom to attack. But depending on the opponent, we train and showcase what needs to be done. They know when they need to press against different systems and how different opponents play. The system is just the starting position and the rest is all about movement."

Bozidar added that a team can play any style under any system if the players understand their roles and the goal that needs to be achieved. He further added that he wants his team to keep the ball more.

Chennaiyin FC have all their players available for the next game

Midfielders Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk were absent from the side with injury concerns. The head coach has clarified that he has all his players available for the first time. He said:

"From the start of the season, we did not have this. For the first 10 games, we played without at least one foreigner. I did not talk about it because I do not intend to use it as an excuse."

The Chennaiyin FC coach stated that his side have not been consistent in recent weeks. Bozidar added that he intends to work with the players and improve them individually and collectively to come out as a stronger unit.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar