"We can improve a lot" - FC Goa coach ahead of their ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

FC Goa breathed a sigh of relief after the side managed to secure a 2-1 win against Bengaluru FC in their last ISL outing. The Gaurs' head coach Juan Ferrando, however, isn't entirely happy with his team's performance and feels they have a lot of scope to improve.

"My point of view is I’m not very very happy," he said in the press conference ahead of FC Goa's match against Hyderabad FC. "We can improve a lot. I think it’s some details, precisions and positional, attacking the space necessary to work more compact and in some of the moments of the game. Again, the game is 90 minutes and sometimes we have not put attention in tactical details and it’s very important to immediately change the details for the team for the club."

The FC Goa coach also went on to appreciate the quality of the players in the Hyderabad FC squad. He feels that his opponents are in good shape and the players have bonded well which is getting reflected in their superb performances on the field.

"I think tomorrow is a difficult game because it is a good balance in this team," he said. "It is about the young players with a very good physical condition and with the experienced players, you know. In this case, of course it is necessary to put attention in transitions, because sometimes they find the spaces and they know their timing. Keep calm and be ready for the position. A lot of details are very important for us to control because of my point of view it maybe the best team in this point."

The Gaurs lost Jorge Ortiz in the last match after the forward received his marching orders for retaliating following a foul on him. His absence could affect FC Goa's chances when they go up against Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

Ferrando, however, said he is not concerned about the absence of forward Jorge Ortiz. He feels he has a good number of players at his disposal who have the quality to play for FC Goa. The Spaniard sounded confident of fielding a strong side against Hyderabad FC.

"We are well prepared for the game tomorrow" - FC Goa defender Aibanbha Dohling

FC Goa defender Aibanbha Dohling, meanwhile, spoke at the same press conference about his team's chemistry ahead of their match against Hyderabad FC. FC Goa have played like a well-knit unit in their last couple of games, which is going to help them against an in-form team like Hyderabad FC, feels Dohling.

"I think the last two games we played like a team, so it doesn’t really concern us with the Hyderabad results," he said. "But we are well prepared for the game tomorrow. We are prepared for every aspect of the game and we’re just looking forward to it tomorrow. It’s a big game and we have to be ready and everyone has to be 100%."

