"We have some excellent players"- FC Goa head coach ahead of their ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their next match in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Gaurs have had a bumpy ride so far in this campaign. Their inability to capitalize on opportunities in the final third has cost them heavily.

With key players often injured, head coach Derrick Pereira has had some difficulty fielding a strong side. But the return of midfielder Brandon Fernandes was seen as a boost to a side that looked a little behind in creativity with respect to their past performances.

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira and goalkeeper Naveen Kumar addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC. Derrick believes he has some of the best players in the tournament at his disposal.

He said:

"We have one of the best teams in the league. We have some excellent players. We are working towards building this team for the future."

The Gaurs edged out the Marina Machans in the last meeting with a goal. Bozidar Bandovic's side had also lost to Mumbai City FC in their previous game. But the Gaurs' head coach is not willing to look down on his opponents because of their past record.

He said:

"Each and every match is different. we go into every match with the same intent of doing our best."

Derrick has not yet written off the possibility for his side to qualify for the play-offs. On being asked about his views on FC Goa's chances, he said:

"I've said it before that we'll go match by match. From now on, we are hoping that the results will come in our favor. The situation here has improved. I see a lot of positive feelings in the team. The players are working hard."

"We are professionals" - Goalkeeper Naveen Kumar on whether it is difficult to play for FC Goa

Naveen Kumar has taken Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem's place in between the sticks for the Gaurs. He has yet to find himself within the system applied. On whether he finds it difficult to adapt to the style, Naveen said:

"We are professionals. Sometimes it is difficult. Sometimes we have to adjust to whatever the game plan is. I am quite comfortable with this style of play."

Naveen added that he shares a good bond with FC Goa teammate Dheeraj Singh, who is also a competitor for his spot between the sticks. He stated that the two have shared a good relationship since their days at Kerala Blasters FC.

