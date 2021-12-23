"We knew beforehand that Chennaiyin has the best defence"- Kerala Blasters FC coach after the massive win against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL

Chennaiyin FC locked horns with Kerala Blasters FC in Match no. 38 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Kerala Blasters FC were able to repeat the performance they put up against Mumbai City FC as they beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0. This is even more impressive considering the Chennai based side have the best defensive record in the tournament.

Kerala Blasters FC coach Ivan Vukomanovic highlighted how his team responded well to the strategy that had been imprinted in their style against Mumbai City FC. The same came in handy against the Chennaiyin FC. He said:

"We knew beforehand that Chennaiyin has the best defense so far and we knew that it will be tough game, especially with their defensive block. We knew that we in a certain moment with our approach and tactical high-pressing, we have to be clinical. We have to be very quick in our decision making trying to find the free men trying to finish those actions."

Kerala Blasters FC head coach praised his side for delivering like they did against Chennaiyin FC. He said:

"It’s hard work and belief and commitment to the team, commitment to hard work and belief that you can win every game and these boys had a great mentality. They’re showing their mindset and every day they’re delivering. We are so proud of them and we are very happy with the performance so far. "

He further highlighted the hard work put in by the players to improve and become better.

"We didn’t play well"- Chennaiyin FC coach after his side's loss to Kerala Blasters FC

Bozidar Bandovic's side were far off from their usual game against Kerala Blasters FC. Chennaiyin FC conceded three goals, which is very unusual from a team who have had a brilliant defensive record. Head coach Bozidar Bandovic shared his views during the post-match press-conference. He said

"Of course not. We didn’t know that there are some things that are very good. But of course, there is a we as a team. We didn’t play well so and of course opponents show more confidence specially after the scoring the goals. But I think we are the ones that we didn’t play well."

Chennaiyin FC coach believes his side were not fresh after a series of back-to-back matches with less time to recover. He thinks that his side will be able to recover well before the next game considering they have a long break before it.

