"We knew before the game that we are going to face a very strong team"- Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic reflects on win against Odisha FC in the ISL

Kerala Blasters FC were going through turbulent times before their match against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Yellow Tuskers had failed to register a single win in this edition of the tournament before coming across the Juggernauts. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic had tried instilling an attacking mentality in the side but that had not reflected in the competitive space.

Kerala Blasters FC ultimately managed to secure their first win in the eighth edition of the ISL and that too against an in-form Odisha FC. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic addressed the media in the post-match press conference to reflect on his side's 2-1 victory. Ivan emphasized the notions he had about the encounter. He said:

"Even in the first three games we are, we were playing good football. We wanted to explore different styles. We wanted to get the initiative to press to play offensive game like it was it again and again. Today I think we knew before the game that we are going to face very strong team with this and show who can control the game. We know that there will be some tough moments right. It does happen tonight. We want to do the strategy tonight to press high. I think we deserve to win this game."

He added that despite his side earning a crucial first win, he expects the lot to be humble and modest. He also stressed how Kerala Blasters FC worked on finding a balance between attack and defense and organizing themselves as a unit.

"We were not focused"- Odisha FC's Kiko Ramirez after their defeat against Kerala Blasters FC

Odisha FC fell prey for the first time this season and it had to be none other than Kerala Blasters FC who beat them. The gaffer expressed his disappointment in the post-match press conference. He said:

"We think that in the best moment of the team we concede a goal because we were not focused."

The Spaniard further added:

"It's true that we didn't start pretty well at the beginning of the match but later we had clear chances to advance the score but we couldn't make it."

Also Read Article Continues below

Kiko informed the press about the absence of Jonathas from the Odisha FC line-up and stated that the striker was ruled out with a muscle problem.

Edited by Prem Deshpande