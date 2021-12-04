"We need to be concentrated at work"- Kerala Blasters FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters FC are yet to find the perfect formula that would steer them in the right direction of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). Having lost their season-opener against ATK Mohun Bagan and drawn the next two fixtures against NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, the Yellow Tuskers are far from being where they want to be.

Next up for Kerala Blasters FC is Odisha FC, a resurgent side who have won their opening two fixtures in great fashion.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic and captain Jessel Carneiro addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their ISL clash against Odisha FC.

Ivan, on being asked if his side is looking for a balance between attack and defense, stated:

"You know there is an interesting thing in football when you as a team want to play attacking football, to press high and everything, it opens some possibilities to your opponent. Then if you concede some goals, then everybody starts speaking, you know, but defense is poor. And then when you play a defensively good game and you create chances then you say, you know, but we didn’t score goals. And this is football."

He further added that his side are working hard to find the right combination in both attack and defense, to create more chances to score and concede less. He also believes that many other sides of the ISL are suffering more than Kerala Blasters FC.

"The foreign players we have, they all have quality"- Kerala Blasters FC gaffer on using Chencho mainly as a super sub

Ivan Vukomanovic feels that it is difficult for him and also the coaches of other ISL teams to select the best 4 foreigners for the line-up. He said:

"I think they told the foreign players we have. They have quality and all of them have quality to be (in the) starting 11. The facts and the bad thing from our side, also from the other clubs' perspective, is there is the rule that you can only align four of them but all of them are good. Then I think all of them can participate in the starting 11. So, for us as a coaching staff also, it’s quite puzzling it to find the correct formula, so I’m really happy with all of them."

The Kerala Blasters FC coach also shed light on Seityasen's injury, stating that he had minor issues in training a long time ago but is available for selection.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee