"We need to have a very good level of concentration"- NorthEast United FC's assistant coach warns his team ahead of their ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

NorthEast United FC have been a very lively side this season under Khalid Jamil. But their approach has not yielded much in their favor except for a win against FC Goa. The Highlanders will look to go up against Hyderabad FC in Match no. 28 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew and player Imran Khan address the media through a virtual press-conference ahead of their outing against Hyderabad FC in the ISL.

The Highlanders started off well against Odisha FC and dominated the game but were unlucky to concede a goal in the dying moments of the game. The main issue so far has been the side's defensive setup. On this note, Alison said:

"The main thing is that in defense we have to be very disciplined. We have to follow the principles. If we follow the principles right, we will concede less goals. Apart from that we need to have very good level of concentration and should be focused from the first minute."

NorthEast United FC's assistant coach also added that the side put up a very good display in the first half against Odisha FC but lacked purpose in the final third. This is something that the players are working on in training. He also stressed that the team will bounce back in the next game.

NorthEast United FC yet to figure out Gallego's replacement

Federico Gallego has been sidelined with an injury for the rest of the season. He was a key contributor in the attack for the Highlanders. But as of now, NorthEast United FC have not figured out a suitable replacement for the injured playmaker. Assistant coach Alison commented on this, saying:

"It's still in the process. But if there is any news, I am sure that the club will inform you via social media."

Also Read Article Continues below

Custodian Subhasish Roy was missing from action against the Juggernauts. Assistant coach Alison has confirmed that the goalkeeper has started training.

Edited by Diptanil Roy