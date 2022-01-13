"We need a good start in the second leg"- NorthEast United FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against FC Goa

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with FC Goa in their next Indian Super League (ISL) game. The Highlanders have managed two wins so far this campaign. Much of their worries lie in the fact that head coach Khalid Jamil is yet to have the entire squad at his disposal due to multiple injury concerns.

NorthEast United FC won their first outing against FC Goa and will be hoping for a repeat. Highlanders head coach Khalid Jamil addressed the media through a virtual press conference ahead of their ISL clash against the Gaurs.

Khalid admitted his side could not start the season the way they wanted to, pointing to injury concerns in his squad at the start of the campaign. The head coach didn't have the entire foreign contingent fit to play as well.

Regarding the team's current condition and their aspirations going forward, he said:

"We need a good start in the second leg. The players are coming back. When the league started, we had many injuries. But now we are getting there. Maybe after two matches, all the foreigners will be there."

The Highlanders coach was quick to defend his players when the side's defensive lapses were pointed out to him. He said:

"You can't just blame the defenders for conceding goals. Midfielders are also involved. In modern football, even the strikers need to work hard. We have been working on our defensive setup recently. From the beginning, we had constant changes in the central defender pairing but now we have found the right combination."

NorthEast United FC wary of FC Goa challenge

The NorthEast United FC head coach understands that FC Goa's managerial change has brought some changes in the way the Gaurs approach their matches. He stated:

"They have changed because of Derrick sir. They played the last match really well and the team is playing with a new formation."

The NorthEast United FC head coach added that his side needed to be prepared and focused to go toe-to-toe against the Gaurs.

