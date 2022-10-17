ISL 2022-23: "I'm very upset when there is talk about sacking" - ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando addresses rumors regarding his position after win over Kerala Blasters 

ATK Mohun Bagan earned their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Sunday by beating Kerala Blasters 5-2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Happy with the win, the Mariners' manager Juan Ferrando also lashed out at rumors that suggested that his job could be in danger.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi put the hosts in front just six minutes into the game, but the Kolkata-based club pulled off a brilliant comeback.

Dimitrios Petratos scored a hat-trick, while Joni Kauko and Lenny Rodrigues grabbed a goal each for the visitors. Rahul KP scored the second for Kerala Blasters.

There were suggestions that ATK Mohun Bagan could pull the plug on Ferrando if the result did not go in their favour against Kerala Blasters on Sunday. Responding to a question about the same, the Spaniard said:

"I'm so sorry, but here in India, you lose a lot of energy, a lot of time, in these stupid things. My job is to work with the team every day. My contract is from Sunday to Sunday because it depends on the results.

"I'm very upset when there is talk about sacking this player, sacking this coach. You lose a lot of time in these things."

Ferrando also expressed his delight at how his players handled the pressure of playing in front of the Kochi crowd.

"For me, it's [the atmosphere] is amazing, but it's difficult for the players to play here [in Kochi] because [of] the crowd, it's maximum pressure. The players need to work under pressure.

"But, I think this point is very important for the players to improve because this is normal football. It's necessary to work under pressure because this is real football. Here, in Europe, in South America, it's this style."

ATK Mohun Bagan had a lot of joy attacking down the left flank, especially Liston Colaco. Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda, Ferrando explained how the Mariners looked to exploit the area:

"Yes, if you look at the starting line-up, we played with Liston at left-back because we know [Kerala Blasters right-back Harmanjot] Khabra plays inside all the time and there is space free. I could see Liston, with free space, can attack much better."

Ferrando looks ahead to ATK Mohun Bagan's match against East Bengal

Ferrando was also asked if the win stands ATK Mohun Bagan in good stead for their upcoming contest against arch-rivals East Bengal, to which he replied:

"Every match is different, in the Indian Super League, it is totally different. Normally, you score two or three goals, maybe in the next match, you perform better and you're more motivated, but here, it is possible that everything changes.

"For us, the most important thing is to think about ourselves, to continue working because we are in the process in this team. We need to find details in transitions, we need to find improving in some details."

Looking ahead to the Kolkata derby, Ferrando added:

"Of course, for us, it's a pleasure to play the Kolkata derby in two weeks because it's an important match and it's an important game for our supporters, for everybody in Kolkata. I hope the team will be ready for this match."

ATK Mohun Bagan, who lost their opener to Chennaiyin FC, will now look to build on the victory when they host local rivals East Bengal at home on October 29.

