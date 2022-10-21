ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC 0-2 FC Goa: Carlos Pena's team edge past the Marina Machans

FC Goa (FCG) went to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 21. Thanks to goals from Redeem Tlang and Noah Sadaoui, the Gaurs capped off a complete performance.

Both Goa and Chennai came into the fixture undefeated in the ongoing ISL season. While the Gaurs defeated East Bengal 2-1 in their opening game, the Tamil Nadu-based side edged past ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 before holding Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw.

Tonight's encounter evolved into an end-to-end classic right from the opening exchanges. Both teams were proactive both with and without the ball. However, Carlos Pena's side, as they did in their previous game, found the breakthrough early on.

In the 11th minute itself, Noah, who was brought into the starting line-up, latched onto a long ball down the channel. The Moroccan spun Fallou Diagne before whipping in an inch-perfect cross into the opposition box. Tlang duped his marker and nudged the ball home past the CFC keeper. The home side were left stunned.

Seemingly, the goal had injected confidence into the FC Goa side, but Chennaiyin weren't ready to get rolled over.

The Marina Machans, in the 20th minute, had a golden opportunity to level the proceedings. Prasanth K made a mazy run down the right flank before cutting the ball back for Rahim Ali, who had a lot of time to shape himself up.

However, Dheeraj Singh pulled off a stunning save to deny Rahim and then toped it off with another one-handed stop from Petar Sliskovic's effort seconds later. The 22-year-old keeper had no right to deny the double shot.

Soon after, Jiteshwor Singh had another opportunity to restore parity for the Marina Machans, but Dheeraj was again up to the task.

Meanwhile, Noah emerged as the most potent attack for Goa but was extremely wasteful. In the 38th minute, he shimmied past a defender and unleashed a long-range effort, which flew high and wide.

Just before the half-time whistle, the visitors had another opportunity when Noah set up Glan Martins inside the CFC box, but the Indian midfielder dragged his effort wide.

Noah Sadaoui add a second for FC Goa late in the game against Chennaiyin FC

Coming out in the second half, the Gaurs had a slender one-goal advantage, while Chennaiyin FC had their task clearly cut out. The home team started positively and Rahim had an opportunity in the 49th minute to equalize. Yet again, he squandered the opportunity.

Minutes later, Dheeraj, who was the star of the first half, was clobbered by teammate Iker Guarrotxena inside their own box. He had to be subbed off owing to a head injury. Arshdeep Singh replaced him between the posts. Pena called for reinforcements to maintain their lead.

Meanwhile, amidst a huge roar from the home crowd, Chennaiyin FC introduced Kwame Karikari to change their fortune. But FC Goa at no point attempted to sit back and defend. They were hungry for a second goal while Chennai also continued to push for an equalizer.

After the end of regulation time, the referee added a generous 12 minutes, which was approved by the CFC fans. However, the joy was shortlived as Noah finally got his much deserved goal for the night. The Moroccan winger, after wasting ample chances, pounced on a loose ball as Narayan Das was caught ball-watching. Noah calmly tucked the ball home past the keeper and sealed the three points.

With the victory, FC Goa have catapulted to the top of the points table with six points from two matches. Meanwhile, the loss brings to an end the unbeaten run for Thomas Brdaric's men.

Poll : 0 votes