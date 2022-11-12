Catapulting to second in the league standings, Mumbai City FC humbled struggling Chennaiyin FC to win 6-2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, November 12. Six different individuals got on the scoresheet, including Vinit Rai and Alberto Noguera off the bench.

Head coach Thomas Brdaric had several team selection headaches ahead of the clash. Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, and Kwame Karikari were unavailable for selection. The Tamil Nadu-based club had to deputize Julius Duker in a centre-back spot and Aakash Sangwan as a left-back.

Right from the get-go, both sides were positive in their outlook with a tactical battle unraveling in the middle of the park. But gradually, the Islanders started to control the proceedings.

However, completely against the run of play, Chennaiyin broke the deadlock. The home side won a corner and the resulting cross by Aakash Sangwan was deflected. But it fell for Rahim Ali inside the box and his scuffed effort was headed home by Petar Sliskovic.

In the 30th minute, Apuia Ralte had a glorious opportunity to equalize but he found the keeper. But just minutes later, Chennai doubled their lead through Abdenasser El Khayati. Petar Sliskovic got on the break and did well to hold the ball. He waited for El Khayati to run on the right side. The Dutch midfielder's first shot was blocked by the defender but the rebound fell to him and he found the back of the net in the 32nd minute.

However, Mumbai almost immediately pulled a goal back. In the 33rd minute as Jorge Pereyra Diaz tucked home a cross from Greg Stewart. Soon after, the Islanders were awarded a penalty as Debjit Majumder brought down Apuia inside his own box. The Scot converted from the spot, sending the CFC keeper the other way.

Both sides went into half-time on level terms after a relentless 45 minutes of football.

Mumbai pulverize Chennaiyin FC in the second half

Coming out after the break, Des Buckingham opted for a couple of quick changes to immediately take the lead. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Vinit Rai made way for Mandar Dessai and Lalengmawia Ralte. Minutes after coming on, Vinit made an instant impact. Bipin Singh got into the opposition half and cut it back for the former Odisha FC midfielder, who stabbed it home.

Mumbai completed their comeback but were still far from done. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy added a fourth for MCFC with a stunning strike from outside the box in the 60th minute. Moments later, a deflected effort from Alberto Noguera evaded Debjit and ended up in the back of the net.

Chennai looked out of depth throughout the second half as Mumbai continued to pile on their misery. Brdaric continued to tweak the tactics by bringing in multiple personnel, but none of them managed to have a significant effect.

In the dying moments of the tie, Bipin Singh made it six goals on the night for the Islanders. The industrious winger received a lobbed ball on the left flank and beat the defender before taking the shot. Debjit saved the first attempt but the ball landed back in front of Bipin, who tucked home.

The win takes Mumbai to second in the points table with 12 points from six games. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are now sixth in the league standings with just seven points.

