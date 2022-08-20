Chennaiyin FC announce their captain and vice-captain ahead of the 2022-23 season

Chennaiyin FC will start their 2022 Durand Cup campaign against Army Red FT at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal on Saturday. Ahead of their season opener, the Marina Machans have announced midfielder Anirudh Thapa as the captain of the side for the upcoming season.

The Indian national team midfielder had captained his club side during the previous edition of the ISL. Thapa has been a part of the club since the 2016-17 season and has been their most consistent performer till date. The previous ISL campaign has been a turbulent one for the Marina Machans. But Anirudh Thapa managed to outshine his teammates to secure a place in the national team for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Anirudh Thapa managed one goal and one assist for the club in ISL 2021-22. However, his performances could not be measured by stats as the skipper ensured his availability throughout the pitch.

Chennaiyin FC finished eighth after 20 games in ISL 2021-22 with 20 points in the table. They won five, drew five and lost 10 games over the course of ISL 2021-22. They scored 17 goals and ended up conceding 35 goals under Bozidar Bandovic. However, the Marina Machans have managed to revamp their structure in a bid to overturn their shortcomings from the past two seasons and regain their status as a contender for the 2022-23 season.

Chennaiyin FC name Fallou Diagne and Narayan Das as vice-captains

Newly recruited Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne has been named the club's vice-captain for the 2022-23 season along with Narayan Das. Under new gaffer Thomas Brdaric, the club has managed to add a few big names to their squad for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how the Marina Machans make an impact in the upcoming season.

