ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Marina Machans and the Mariners share the spoils 

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 0-0 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on 21 January (Saturday). The two teams fielded strong starting lineups but were unable to gain any significant advantage over each other.

The game started with high intensity, with both sides looking to be direct. Chennaiyin FC pushed forward and created space for the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Julius Duker. The former had the best chance of opening the scoring when he was left unmarked at the far post, but his volley was off-target.

ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, tested Samik Mitra twice early in the game. Their best opportunity arrived around the half-hour mark. Hugo Boumous’ whipped in free-kick from the edge of the box found Brendan Hamill’s head, but the Australian failed to connect with the ball.

Mariana Machans’ wingers regularly had an advantage over ATK Mohun Bagan’s full-backs as they made runs behind the space. The Mariners, on the other hand, found gaps in Chennaiyin FC’s midfield on the break, but their final ball was poor.

There were individual battles all over the field, especially in wide areas. It was a cagey affair, but the home side was the better team despite conceding opportunities. The first half ended with both teams failing to score.

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan fail to find the net

After a disappointing first half, Liston Colaco started taking centre-stage in his battle against Ajith Kumar. His clever give-and-go with Dimitri Petratos deceived the Chennaiyin FC backline, but Mitra once again came to his side’s rescue.

Ducker’s long-range free-kick was then parried away by Vishal Kaith. As the game wore on, the Mariners started growing into it with the likes of Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Petratos involved.

The match shifted into an end-to-end affair in the last quarter and was calling out for a goal as both sides had half-chances to score. Substitute Edwin Vanspaul had his effort saved by Vishal Kaith.

Following the save, Marina Machans almost punished their opponents’ mistake, but Vincy Barretto's shot was expertly pushed away by Kaith again.

Nevertheless, the game ended in a stalemate. The tight tactical affair lacked quality in the final third and both sides will be disappointed with just a point. The result leaves Chennaiyin FC in eighth position and two points behind Bengaluru FC and three behind FC Goa. As a result, their next game against the Blues could have huge ramifications for their playoff hopes.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, it was a frustrating night and they remained fourth with 24 points to their name. With just five games to go, the Mariners will look to take positives from this game and secure a playoff spot. They will face a crucial tie against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium next week.

