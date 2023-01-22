FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters by three goals to one at the Fatorda Stadium to leapfrog Odisha FC to 5th in the standings.

The game started in cagey fashion, with both sides contesting in midfield and looking to close the gaps at the back. But the Gaurs took the lead when Saurav Mandal was deemed to have fouled Brandon Fernandes in the box. Iker Guarrotxena calmly converted the resulting penalty around the half-hour mark.

The home side continued to push forward. Noah Sadaoui was at the heart of their attack and doubled the lead in the 43rd minute. They ended the half with a deserving two-goal lead as Kerala Blasters struggled to impose themselves in the game.

The Tuskers arrived out of the break looking to bounce back, and they certainly began with intent. Dimitrios Diamantakos headed the ball into the net from Adrian Luna’s free-kick to keep his side’s hopes alive.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side had a period of sustained domination, but substitute Redeem Tlang scored the third goal for the Gaurs to put the game beyond the visitors. FC Goa slowed the tempo and eventually won by three goals to one to secure an important victory. On that note, let’s look at how Carlos Pena’s men fared against Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa player ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 6/10: Dheeraj had a few nervy moments and never looked settled when Kerala Blasters delivered crosses into the box. But he was not at fault for the goal and had little to do as FC Goa’s backline defended solidly

Aibanbha Dohling - 6.5/10: Coming up against Sahal, Dohling did well to restrict the winger. He struggled to deal with Bryce Miranda later in the game but performed well when necessary.

Anwar Ali - 8/10: Anwar Ali was excellent in the box in both the first and second half. His lofted ball deceived Sandeep Singh, which Noah ultimately pounced on to make it 2-0. The 22-year-old was solid when called upon and won 75% of his duels.

Fares Arnaout - 8/10: Like his centre-back partner, Arnaout dealt with Diamantakos expertly and put his body on the line for his side. Moreover, he completed 42 of his 50 passes and made six clearances.

Sanson Pereira - 7.5/10: Sanson was tidy in possession and joined the attack when required. But his goal-line clearance in the second half was the highlight of the game. It was crucial and sealed an important victory for his team. Further, he made five recoveries and won all his tackles.

Ayush Chhetri - 6.5/10: Ayush, like usual, kept the play moving with his short passes and intelligent positioning. Eventually hooked off in the 60th minute as the game got physical and Kerala Blasters pinned back FC Goa.

Edu Bedia - 7/10: Edu Bedia surprisingly struggled to dictate the play from central positions. But he tracked back well to close the gaps and his calmness on the ball was second to none.

Devendra Murgaokar - 7/10: Making his first start of the season, Devandra was lively and posed a few problems for Nishu Kumar. He supported his full-back as well, who was up against Sahal.

Iker Guarrotxena - 7.5/10: Guarrotxena was given the chance to play through the middle and regularly dropped deeper to create overloads. He scored an excellent penalty and won four out of his five ground duels. The 30-year-old continues to score important goals.

Brandon Fernandes - 8.5/10: Brandon drifted centrally and played in the pockets. He took some excellent positions and assisted FC Goa’s third goal. The 28-year-old made eight passes in the final third and created two chances. Additionally, performed well defensively.

Noah Sadaoui - 9/10: He delivered the goods for FC Goa against the Blasters. Carlos Pena instructed him to play on the left side, and he caused all sorts of trouble with his trickery, pace, and chance creation.

He pounced on a mistake by Sandeep Singh and calmly slotted the ball for the Gaurs’ second goal of the game. The Moroccan was also an enormous threat on the counter-attack.

Substitutes

Glen Martins - 7/10: Replaced Ayush Chhetri to add a defensive presence in the middle of the park. He added the aggression that FC Goa were missing.

Redeem Tlang - 8/10: Tlang replaced Devandra and his energy to run into space and trackback stabilized FC Goa while reducing Kerala Blasters’ threat. He scored the third goal brilliantly to cap off an outstanding cameo.

Alvaro Vazquez - 7/10: Vazquez made an impact from the bench. He held up the ball well and linked up with Noah as they looked threatening on the break in the last quarter of the game.

Brison Fernandes - 6.5/10: Fernandes replaced Brandon and did well defensively. He only had five touches and did not make an impact.

Saviour Gama: 7/10: Gama replaced Sanson Pereira with ten minutes to go and defended with grit under pressure.

