ISL 2022-23: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

By Rahul Madhavan
Modified Jan 04, 2023 11:32 PM IST
Hyderabad FC will look to continue their fine form
Hyderabad FC will hope to regain the top spot in the league (Media Courtesy: Hyderabad FC Media)

FC Goa will be up against the challenge of Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, January 5th.

The Gaurs are currently fifth in the standings, with 19 points to their name. After a promising start to the campaign, Carlos Pena’s men have struggled for consistency. Mistakes at the back have proved costly, but they will hope to further establish their spot in the top six after failing to reach the playoffs last season.

In their previous encounter, FC Goa sustained a 1-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan. Although the Gaurs have suffered away from home, they have emerged victorious in four of their five games on their home turf. FCG will look to continue this strong momentum at the Fatorda Stadium.

Thursday can't come any sooner. Let's do UZZO, 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 🧡Get your match tickets now at tickets.fcgoa.in #ForcaGoa #UzzoOnceAgain #FCGHFC https://t.co/5T8sKyPeum

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, are in red-hot form, winning their last four games with an aggregate score of 14-2. Their attack has certainly clicked on in recent matches and a win could push the Nizams to the top of the league. They dispatched bottom-placed NorthEast United by six goals to one in their last outing, but FC Goa will prove to be a tough challenge.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have faced each other seven times in the Indian Super League, with FC Goa having a slight advantage over Hyderabad FC. The Gaurs have won thrice, while the Nizams beat their next opponents twice, with the tie also twice ending in a draw. Last time out, Javier Siviero’s first-half goal was enough to secure three points for Manolo Marquez’s men.

Matches played: 7

FCG wins: 3

HFC wins: 2

Draws: 2

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers this season

FCG: Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui (5).

HFC: Javier Siverio (4), Yasir Mohammad, Borja Hererra, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche (3).

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Most cleansheets this season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (4 cleansheets in 11 games)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (5 cleansheets in 6 games)

✨ Welcoming 2023!Fatorda - the scene, Gaurs - the challengers. Let's give it our all, boys... 💪#FCGHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/ig3Da4uSbP

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from 2022/23 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Dheeraj Singh (25 - FCG), Gurmeet Singh (14 - HFC), and Laxmikant Kattimani (14 - HFC).

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (18 - HFC), Seriton Fernandes (17 - FCG).

Most shots: Bartholomew Ogbeche (38 - HFC), Iker Guarrotxena (35 - FCG).

Most Chances Created: Edu Bedia (29 - FCG), Mohammad Yasir (21 - HFC).

