ISL 2022-23: Former Indian international Gouramangi Singh appointed as assistant coach of FC Goa

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, Gouramangi Singh has been appointed as the Assistant Coach of FC Goa, the club confirmed on Wednesday (July 13). The former Indian international played for some of the biggest clubs in the country during his 15-year career.

Gouramangi will accompany and assist Spaniard Carlos Pena, who is the Gaurs' head coach for the 2022-23 season. Speaking about starting this new venture, the 36-year-old underlined in a press release:

“I’m delighted to join FC Goa. Knowing the club and the quality of their game, it’s a big step in the right direction as far as my coaching career is concerned. Goa is like a second home to me, having played in the state for several years. It feels really good to be back.”

Gouramangi Singh has a deep connection with Goan football

A graduate of the Tata Football Academy, Singh lifted the National Football League (NFL) and the Federation Cup in the 2004-05 season with Dempo SC. His connection with Goan football can be clearly seen throughout his professional career.

Between 2007 and 2012, the centre-back played for Churchill Brothers, with whom he won an I-League (2008-09), two IFA Shields (2009 and 2011) and two Durand Cups (2009 and 2011).

The Imphal-born defender started his Indian Super League venture in 2014 with Chennaiyin FC before moving to FC Pune City. He hung up his boots in 2018 and turned his attention to coaching. Speaking about his connection with Goan football, Singh explained:

“I played my first-ever ISL match against the Gaurs, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The stadium has a fantastic atmosphere and the fans love the club, and I’ve experienced that first-hand as an opponent. And now, I can’t wait to start working with FC Goa and hope to contribute positively to the Club’s development."

The Manipur-born was a member of one of the most successful Indian national teams in recent memory. The side won the Nehru Cup twice (in 2007 and 2009), as well as the AFC Challenge Cup and SAFF Cup in 2008. He has played for the Blue Tigers in over 70 games.

After retiring as a player, Gouramangi became an AIFF A License holder in 2019 and has worked as an assistant coach for Bengaluru United over the past three seasons. He played an important role in FCBU’s back-to-back success in the BDFA Super Division League, where they won the title in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, beating the likes of Bengaluru FC.

The Karnataka-based club also reached the semi-finals of their maiden Durand Cup campaign last year.

Ravi Puskur, the club’s director of football, in a press statement, reacted to acquiring the services of Gouramangi Singh and said:

“Gouramangi is a well-known name in Indian football who needs no introduction. In our club’s philosophy, we’ve always looked to promote up-and-coming coaching talent as part of the individual development we focus upon, and Mangi is no exception to that."

