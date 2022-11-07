ISL 2022-23: "Give one decision" - ATK Mohun Bagan manager Juan Ferrando's plea to referees after draw vs. Mumbai City FC

ATK Mohun Bagan had to come back from behind twice against Mumbai City FC to ensure that they shared the spoils. The result, which kept the Islanders’ unbeaten run going, was another illustration that the Mariners had the requisite resources to tackle the best teams in the ISL.

One moment, though, where ATK Mohun Bagan seemed rattled was when Lenny Rodrigues was sent off. Manager Juan Ferrando was very animated while remonstrating with the referee and after an enthralling encounter, he shed further light on why he was angry with the decision.

“I want to tell you the truth [of] what happened. Honestly, we all make mistakes. The problem some times is when assistant referee decides it is a foul, other decides it is a goal, the other referee decides it is a yellow card and assistant referee says it is not a call. You need one decision.

“We are crazy in the matches because we, and the players see these problems. Even in the Premier League and the La Liga, referees make mistakes. The big problem today was with the referee because the assistant gave one decision, the second referee had a different decision and the referee told us a different thing. No improvement on this, we need change. Give one decision. If it is a penalty, it is a penalty."

ATK Mohun Bagan's impressive effort

That incident, though, should take nothing away from what was a stellar fightback (not once but twice). Ferrando also highlighted the tweaks his side made and how it led to a point.

“When playing the last match against them in the Durand Cup, we found the spaces between the lines, between Apuia and Jahouh. It was necessary to find those spaces, and also spaces behind Rahul and the left-back Stalin. The first half, the team was not good. In the second half, we changed and the team was much better."

Whether this is a point gained or two points lost for ATK Mohun Bagan is a question that will probably have a definitive answer closer to the end of the season. For now, though, Ferrando seemed happy that his team had fought adversity and a raucous home crowd to come away with a share of the spoils.

“Every match is different. In my point of view, this point is good. One detail is very important. To take points away is very difficult. Not just in India, but everywhere. 90 percent of the teams win at home because of the atmosphere. Emotion is a big part of football and when you look at our situation in the game, one point is good."

The Mariners’ next ISL fixture pits them against NorthEast United FC – a side that has struggled so far this season. After an entertaining game against Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan will be fancying their chances against the Highlanders.

