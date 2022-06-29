ISL 2022-23: "I am fully prepared to face all the challenges towards me" - FC Goa's Alvaro Vasquez

Former Kerala Blasters FC forward Alvaro Vasquez, who joined FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season, addressed questions from the media during a media interaction held on June 29.

Speaking at the virtual event, the Spanish forward shed light on his decision to move to India last season and also stated the reason for joining Carlos Pena at the Goan outfit. He said:

"To be honest, it was a very different experience for him. It was a completely new country for me. Even the culture was to me. I did not have too much of an expectation. I did not know much about the league as well when I signed for Kerala Blasters.

"But I was very positively surprised by everything, especially the reception across the country and my former teammates. I signed for Goa because the club has a project and the people here have a clear idea of what they want from me."

The former Getafe forward added that despite the history of former Spanish forwards at the club, he does not feel any pressure and is prepared for any challenge thrown at him.

Alvaro Vasquez is well-aware of FC Goa project

Before penning a deal with the Gaurs, Vasquez made sure he gathered enough insight about the club and their vision. Speaking about the same, he said:

"It was initially my agent who alerted me about FC Goa’s interest. I took the opportunity to speak with the other players who had played for the club and asked them about their experiences. I also had an interaction with the coach and made sure I was fully convinced about the project."

Alvaro also seemed convinced about the developments made by the ISL in recent years. He expects the competition to become more intense with every passing season.

