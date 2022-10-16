ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC 2-5 ATK Mohun Bagan | The Mariners bag a huge win at the cost of the Yellow Tuskers

ATK Mohun Bagan bag their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the expense of Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, October 16. The duo squared off at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi for their second ISL 2022-23 match.

In the build-up to the match, it seemed like the Mariners were in for a tough time as the Yellow Tuskers were considered favorites amongst the two sides.

The opening few exchanges involved Ivan Vukomanovic's side pouncing on the visitors for every loose ball in the opposition's half. Their efforts paid off after Sahal Abdul Samad set up Ivan Kaliuzhnyi for the first goal of the match.

It took some time for the away side to find their rhythm as the hosts looked eager to add a few more. But against the hopes of many, the Kolkata giants found themselves an equalizer courtesy of Hugo Boumous. The French midfielder dribbled past Ruivah Hormipam to set up Dimitrios Petratos for his first-ever goal in an ATK Mohun Bagan shirt.

The home team were still looking dangerous as they kept piling the pressure on the visitors. However, not long after the equalizer, the Mariners found themselves in the lead.

Boumous and Manvir Singh combined on the right flank to open up space for Joni Kauko to run into. Manvir eased the ball off to the Finnish international, who blasted it past Kerala goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Juan Ferrando's side's second goal completely altered the picture in this thrilling encounter. As the two sides walked into their respective dressing rooms, it seemed that Kerala Blasters FC were going to stage a comeback in the final 45 minutes.

Ferrando replaced Ashique Kuruniyan at the start of the second half and brought on Subhasish Bose. The move assured more defensive resilience on the part of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Despite a bright start from the Yellow Tuskers, the side found themselves trailing by two goals after the 62nd minute. Boumous and Colaco combined before setting up Petratos for his second goal of the game. But the game was far from over.

Vukomanovic made another substitution, bringing on Rahul KP in place of Sahal Abdul Samad. The young winger made an instant impact on the game after coming on from the bench.

Rahul attempted a shot from the right flank and saw it go over the line after ATK Mohun Bagan's custodian Vishal Kaith failed to get the ball under his control. This changed the complexion of the match yet again as Kerala Blasters FC started their pursuit of a third goal.

Their hopes were soon spoiled after Lenny Rodrigues intercepted a pass and released Petratos on his way. The defensive midfielder joined the attack. The Australian forward squared the ball to the on-rushing Lenny, who managed to put his name on the scoresheet.

Lenny was again involved in the fifth goal. The ATK Mohun Bagan defensive midfielder put Liston on his way. With the entire Kerala Blasters FC teaming up, committing numbers to attack, the pacy winger had acres of space to run before setting up Petratos for his hat-trick.

ATK Mohun Bagan silence critics with a win against Kerala Blasters FC

In the build-up to this game, it seemed that the Kolkata-based were in for more trouble since their loss against Chennaiyin FC in the first game.

Almost everyone had their bets on Kerala Blasters FC. But Ferrando's men held on and managed to stage what was probably one of their biggest wins in recent history.

