Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC, on Tuesday, November 1, announced that first-team right-back Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the ISL 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old defender picked up a knee injury against Mohammedan SC in the semi-final clash of the 2022 Durand Cup. Ranawade has since undergone successful surgery and is recovering well. He will continue his rehabilitation with the club.

The news comes as a bltofor Des Buckingham and his side, where Ranawade had a key role in interpreting his gaffer's ideas on the pitch. He joined the club ahead of the 2020-21 season and went on to lift the ISL double under the guidance of Sergio Lobera. Ranawade was a revelation under the Spaniard and has since become a vital cog in the Islanders' pursuit of further achievements.

Ranawade was more than just a defender for his side. His agility and pace were a menace to the opposition. The right-back was often handed the responsibility of ball progression and made impressive overlapping runs to aid his side's chance creation in the final third.

Defensively, the Mumbai City FC full-back is known to be a no-nonsense defender, allowing very little space for his opposite numbers to cause problems for his team. Rahul Bheke has been used to fill the right-back position for the Islanders in the ongoing season.

Mumbai City FC set to host ATK Mohun Bagan for an epic showdown

After registering an impressive away win against Kerala Blasters FC in their last match, Mumbai City FC are set to host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Mumbai Football Arena. The two sides will face off on November 6, 2022.

After recording a win in the Kolkata derby, it can be expected that Juan Ferrando's side will want to continue building on their recent success in a bid to get themselves closer to success this season.

Hence, Buckingham's men can expect a tough encounter against the Kolkata giants.

