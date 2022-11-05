ISL 2022-23 | NorthEast United FC 0-3 Kerala Blasters FC: Sahal Abdul Samad's heroics off the bench blow away the Highlanders

Last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters FC dished out a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to struggling NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 5.

Dimitrios Diamantakos' first-ever ISL goal and a brace off the bench from Sahal Abdul Samad blew away the Highlanders.

In the eighth minute itself, the Highlanders were almost rewarded for their enterprising start as Romain Philippoteaux's dipping effort from outside the box evaded a flying Prabhsukhan Gill and hit the woodwork. But steadily the Blasters grew into the game as Diamantakos got himself into dangerous positions.

The Greek forward, in the 42nd minute, found himself in a good position inside the opposition box on the left-hand side but his left-footed effort was scuffed wide. After a cagey 45 minutes, both sides went into half-time level pegging.

Sahal Abdul Samad weaves magic off the bench for Kerala Blasters FC

While in the first half both sides opted for a more conservative approach, the Blasters had already seen enough. Ivan Vukomanovic urged his team to push forward and improve their play in the attacking third. In the 56th minute, Diamantakos broke the deadlock as he bundled home a wriggling cross from Saurav Mandal to give Kerala the lead.

The goal almost stunned NorthEast United as with their head coach looking on from the stands, the Highlanders gave away possession poorly on multiple occasions. The Blasters were playing at a different wavelength altogether. Sahal Abdul Samad came on in the second half, becoming the all-time highest appearance maker for Kerala Blasters in the ISL.

The 25-year-old had some elaborate plans to crown his milestone appearance. Sinking the Highlanders' hearts, Sahal doubled their lead in the 82nd minute. Rahul KP made a darting run down the right flank to cut the ball back for Sahal. The latter calmly tucked the ball home as Mirshad Michu couldn't keep the ball out despite getting a touch.

In the dying minutes of the game, the star midfielder added another second to his tally as he scored in the 96th minute to make it 0-3 for Kerala Blasters. Sahal received a cross from the right flank and then did well to spin his marker before burying the ball into the bottom corner.

The loss once again established the attacking woes emerging in the NorthEast United side, as they failed to score against one of the leakiest defenses in the league. They have now suffered five defeats on the trot without any respite.

Meanwhile, the victory takes Kerala Blasters to the seventh spot after five games and this is their first victory since the opening game.

