ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC appoint Marco Balbul as head coach for the upcoming season

Earlier today (August 11), Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC announced that the club have appointed Israeli football manager Marco Balbul as their head coach for the upcoming season.

Balbul has had more than 15 years of experience managing teams in Israel, along with a few assignments outside the country. A five-time Israeli Premier League champion, he will bring with him a wealth of experience and will be hoping to fire up the Highlanders in the upcoming season.

A defender during his playing days, Marco spent his club career playing across Israel for Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv. He also had nine caps for the Israeli national football team between 1990 and 1995.

After hanging up his boots, Marco Balbul was quick to start his managerial career by joining his former club Maccabi Haifa as an assistant coach.

After a decade of coaching in Israel, Marco moved abroad to work with Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade, where he worked as an assistant for a year before moving back to Israel.

The new NorthEast United coach worked alongside former Chelsea manager Avram Grant in Partizan Belgrade. The 55-year-old also had some experience working with Israel's U21 squad for two years between 2016 and 2018.

His most recent assignment was with Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa, with whom he spent two years before deciding to move to India.

NorthEast United FC are yet to make significant moves in the transfer market

NorthEast United FC have been rather quiet in the ongoing transfer season and are yet to announce any new names who will be a part of the squad for the 2022-23 season.

However, with the appointment of the head coach, the club are expected to get in the players needed by the gaffer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar