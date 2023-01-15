NorthEast United and FC Goa each scored twice at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in what was an entertaining battle between the two sides.

The opening exchanges saw FC Goa looking to settle into a rhythm with short and quick passes in midfield. NorthEast United, on the other hand, were direct in possession, playing long balls to the two physical strikers upfront.

The Highlanders had their first chance of the game in the 12th minute. Aibanbha Dohling was caught out of position on the right side, but Dheeraj Singh parried away Jithin’s close-range effort.

Meanwhile, Edu Bedia had FC Goa’s first shot on target from a free-kick, which was comfortably saved by Mirshad Michu.

Without the ball, the home team remained compact, but Gaurs began to knock on the door. They were soon rewarded for their efforts when Edu Bedia scored in the 31st minute. Michu made a costly error by spilling the ball from the Spaniard's tame volley.

Following the goal, Emil Benny’s mistimed cross rattled the crossbar, and the rebound fell kindly to Hira Mondal’s head. However, the left-back headed it wide, and NorthEast United once again blew a golden opportunity to level the game.

Nonetheless, Vincenzo Annese’s side restored parity towards the end of the half. Brandon Fernandes was deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty box and the referee awarded the penalty. Wilmar Jordan calmly converted the resulting spot-kick as the first half ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

NorthEast United hold FC Goa in the second half

Both teams started the second half with intensity, often battling in midfield. NorthEast United continued to frustrate the visitors and looked threatening on the break as well. The Gaurs, however, stepped up their game and made several entries into the box to find the second goal.

As the game turned cagey, FC Goa quickly turned defense into attack. Brandon Fernandes found Noah Sadaoui with an exquisite pass and the striker was brought down by Michu in the penalty box. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. The resulting penalty was converted by Iker Guarrotxena, who blasted the ball into the top corner to put the Guars ahead.

The penalty kicks certainly did not stop there. Shortly after FC Goa’s goal, NorthEast United were awarded the third penalty of the game as Fares Arnaout tripped Pragyan Gogoi. Jordan once again kept his composure and scored his second of the night to equalize.

Romain Philippoteaux then entered the fray for the Highlanders and had an instant impact as he troubled the opposition. The game was stretched and the end-to-end nature meant that both teams had decent opportunities to take the lead.

However, it ended in a stalemate. FC Goa will be disappointed as they drop valuable points in their race to secure a playoff berth. For NorthEast United, their upward trajectory under new manager Annese is evident. They will be delighted with the performance and will hope to carry this momentum to the upcoming games.

