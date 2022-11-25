ISL 2022/23: Odisha FC steal three points in a late drama against Chennaiyin FC

Odisha FC broke Chennaiyin FC's hearts by scoring a 95th minute winner through Nandhakumar Sekar to register a 3-2 victory at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday, November 24.

The visitors pulled back with a brace from Nasser El Khayati after an own goal from Vafa Hakhamaneshi and a Diego Mauricio spot-kick secured a two-goal cushion during the 51st minute. Chennai boy Nandhakumar scored at the end to secure an all-important victory for the hosts.

Josep Gombau's side started the game on the front foot and nearly scored two goals through their striker Pedro Martin, who struck the upright from a delicious cross from Raynier Fernandes. For the second chance, the Spaniard charged forward and fired in from distance, but the ball went an inch over the crossbar.

However, Odisha FC took the lead in the 31st minute. Hakhamaneshi diverted the ball into his own net while trying to deal with Raynier's header.

Odisha FC, who were by far the better team in the first half, squandered another chance before the half-time interval. Nandhakumar tested Debjit's resistance after picking up the loose ball following Ajith's failure to deal with a cross from Jerry at the far post.

The hosts doubled their lead four minutes into the second half. Prasanth was deemed to have fouled Sahil Panwar inside the penalty box in what proved to be a contentious decision. Mauricio calmly slotted the ball behind the back of the net from the spot.

Prasanth, who conceded a penalty at the other end, was turned down a penalty in his favor when Crespo pulled down his shirt. Thomas Brardic and the players were left animated when the referee and the linesman failed to spot the incident.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, stepped on the accelerator to cut the deficit to one. Petar Sliskovic lobbed a cross from Ajith Kumar to set up Nasser El Khayati, who tapped the ball past Odisha FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to make it 2-1.

Nandhakumar Sekar's late strike seals the deal for Odisha FC

Marina Machans nearly equalized their score in the 86th minute. El Khayati's corner missed everybody and went straight to Narender, whose miscued header forced a save off Amrinder. The rebound fell to Karikari, whose shot was stunningly blocked by Jerry on the goal line. He certainly took one for the team by getting hit in the face.

The visitors, however, drew level during stoppage time. The referee and linesman had a chat to award the spot-kick after Vafa Hakhamaneshi was bundled down by Crespo inside the penalty box. Substitute Nasser El Khayati converted from six yards to make it 2-2.

However, there was a twist in the tale at the death. Akash Sangwan will feel hard done by after the ball reached Nandhakumar Sekar in the aftermath of a crunching tackle to deny Jerry earlier. The Odisha FC winger opened up and completed a memorable victory with an exquisite curler to beat the hapless Debjit.

Josep Gombau's side are level on points with Mumbai City after securing an important victory, while Chennaiyin FC stay seventh in the league table.

