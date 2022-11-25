ISL 2022-23 | Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Odisha FC, in another enthralling encounter, trumped Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday, November 24.

Late goals have become synonymous with the Juggernauts so far this season, and even against the Marina Machans, it was a 96th-minute strike from Nandhakumar Sekar that clinched the tie.

In the build-up to the game, the last game's hero, Pedro Martin, was promoted to the starting lineup by Josep Gombau in place of Diego Mauricio. Meanwhile, Chennai fielded the same team that won against Jamshedpur FC.

The game unraveled in the early phases as a cagey affair; however, Odisha looked the more positive of the two sides.`

They were rewarded for their constant attacking intent when CFC defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi turned Raynier Fernandes' header into his own net to give the home side the lead.

Gombau's side completely dominated the proceedings throughout and had 12 shots until the referee halted the match for the half-time break.

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC play out a dramatic second half

In a surprising move, Gombau took Pedro Martin off after the break and introduced Mauricio. Meanwhile, Thomas Brdaric made two changes as well. Abdenasser El Khayati and Rahim Ali came on to replace Julius Duker and Sajal Bag.

However, Odisha almost immediately had an opportunity to double the lead when Sahil Panwar was brought down inside the opposition box and the referee signaled for a penalty.

Diego Mauricio stepped up to take it and smashed it into the back of the net to end his five-game goal drought. But right after conceding the second goal, Chennai had a sudden burst as they were denied a penalty call. Substitute El Khayati finally pulled a goal back for the visitors.

But Bradaric's men continued to push forward. In the 89th minute, Saul Crespo brought Hakhamaneshi down in the box, and the referee awarded a penalty, which El Khayati slotted in the equalizer from the spot. However, Gombau's men had one final trick up their sleeves.

Nandhakumar tucked home a stray ball from inside the opposition box to seal the three points, which put Odisha FC third, level on 15 points with Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are currently seventh in the league standings.

