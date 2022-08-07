ISL 2022-23: Thiago Santos all set to sign for Neroca FC

Neroca FC is all set to rope in former Mumbai City FC player Thiago Santos. A source close to the development confirmed that he may sign a one-year deal with the club with an optional extension clause. The club may soon announce the deal.

Thiago Santos' journey as a footballer

Thiago Santos started his football career with Duque de Caxias. The following season, he made the move to Flamengo, one of the most popular clubs in Brazil.

During his three-year spell with the club, he made five appearances for his club. In the 2017-18 season, he made a move to ISL outfit Mumbai City FC. He played 13 matches for them, scoring five goals.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda ISL round-up: Bengaluru FC sign Eduardo Garcia; Mumbai City FC sign Flamengo’s Thiago Santos on loan dlvr.it/Pkf1QN ISL round-up: Bengaluru FC sign Eduardo Garcia; Mumbai City FC sign Flamengo’s Thiago Santos on loan dlvr.it/Pkf1QN https://t.co/ZLbLB105nJ

In 2019, he made a move to Chapecoense and was an important part of their squad. During his stint at Flamengo, he won the Campeonato Carioca (Brazillian Rio State Championship) in 2019.

Thiago primarily plays as a left winger. Apart from that, he is well adept at playing as an attacking midfielder.

Neroca FC recently roped in David Simbo from Gokulam Kerala FC

Neroca FC @NerocaFC



We are glad to announce that Sierra Leonese defender David Simbo has joined us



Let's welcome our latest addition to the family. 🟠



#Neroca #OrangeBrigade #IndianFootball #ILeague #NewSigning #DoneDeal Presenting you the 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 of our defense.We are glad to announce that Sierra Leonese defender David Simbo has joined usLet's welcome our latest addition to the family. 🟠 Presenting you the 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 of our defense. 😎We are glad to announce that Sierra Leonese defender David Simbo has joined us 📝✅ Let's welcome our latest addition to the family. 🟠#Neroca #OrangeBrigade🍊 #IndianFootball #ILeague #NewSigning #DoneDeal https://t.co/qXecvQa7SH

Neroca FC's I-League season was fraught with ups and downs. Khogen Singh's squad has scored 20 points in 18 games.

They got off to a good start this season courtesy of strong performances from Juan Mera and Sergio Mendigutxia. However, the team's performance in the competition was damaged by Mera's unexpected injury.

Mera left the team before the season started. The club is already on the lookout for a replacement striker. They are also seeking an experienced goalkeeper.

Sardor Jakhonov, an Uzbek offensive midfielder from RUFC, has joined the club. On the Indian football circuit, he is well-known for his long-range goals. His addition will undoubtedly benefit the team's attacking half.

Apart from that, David Simbo has signed for the club, strengthening the club's defense. His addition will surely boost the club's young player's morale.

Khogen Singh is a well-known national strategist. He already has won the I-League with Minerva. With a vastly greater roster at his disposal this time, he can certainly lead Neroca to victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far