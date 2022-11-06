NorthEast United FC suffered their fifth consecutive defeat of the ISL 2022-23 season against Kerala Blasters. The Highlanders lost 3-0 to the Tuskers in Guwahati on Saturday (November 5).

The win helped Kerala Blasters climb to seventh in the points table with a win in this game. NorthEast United FC remained at rock bottom with five defeats in five games.

Kerala Blasters opened the scoring in the 56th minute courtesy of a Dimitrios Diamantakos tap-in. Sahal Abdul Samad scored a brace with goals in the 85th and 90th minute to secure a 3-0 victory for Kerala Blasters.

NorthEast United FC's assistant coach Paul Groves spoke to the media after the game.

Speaking about NorthEast United's woeful performance in front of the goal, this is what the English coach had to say:

"I think we are missing quality in creating opportunities for sure. Whether it is putting crosses into the box, or people beating people to create space or creating a little bit of magic. But if you look, we did create a lot of chances till the 65th minute and it was all about the quality of finishing. Scoring goals is the hardest thing in football, and we failed to do that."

Speaking of the game as a whole, this is what Paul said:

"If you look at the game, we didn't give them many chances till the 65th minute. We created a lot of chances, but we failed to convert them. So when the goal happened, we had no option but to venture forward more and were hit on the counter."

The English coach did touch upon the point of having young players in the squad who haven't featured in the Indian Super League before. He also spoke about how inexperience has had its part in deciding the results of the games for NorthEast United FC.

We expected a very tough game - Kerala Blasters FC coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Speaking of the game on Saturday, the Kerala Blasters coach pointed out how his team tested out some new players in the match.

"It was a good game for us. We started the game with some new faces in the playing XI. We have a big squad and some quality players on the bench, and we decided to give them a chance today. I am happy with the way we played and the result."

Talking about his opponents, Vukomanovic said that his team expected a tough game.

"We knew before that it was going to be a very difficult game for us. They are a good side with some quality players, but were going through a similar patch to what we had in the last three games."

The coach spoke about the cautious approach his side took in the first half as they wanted to check out their combination and keep their shape well.

Ivan Vukomanovic's changes in the second half worked to perfection as his side scored three goals to secure an important and much-needed victory for themselves.

The coach also emphasized the unpredictable nature of the competition in the ISL this season.

"Well, as you can see, the beauty of this league is that anybody can beat anybody. Like if you look at our opponents today, they have the quality to be higher up in the points table. It's just a matter of bad momentum. Against every opponent in the ISL, you have to be very good or else you could lose the game. You cannot be casual in this league."

NorthEast United FC next face ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on November 10. Kerala Blasters face FC Goa in Kochi on November 13.

