ISL 2022-23: "You can't win every game" - Hyderabad boss Manolo Marquez reacts to Kerala Blasters defeat

Hyderabad FC succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to the Kerala Blasters in their seventh match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Saturday (November 19).

Hyderabad went into their match against Kerala Blasters looking to take their unbeaten run in the ISL this season to seven matches. However, a first-half goal from Dimitrios Diamantakos saw the Yellow Army claim the three points.

Speaking after the game, Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez insisted that his team had the chance to equalize in the second half:

"Yes, in the second, obviously we had clear chances. Joel [Chianese] in the front of the goal, the last one from Joao [Victor], these two were clear chances. But, I'm very satisfied with the second half."

He added:

"The team arrived on the right and left sides with good crosses and actions. They [Kerala Blasters] defended with a lot of order."

Marquez, though, admitted that Hyderabad's first-half performance was not up to the mark:

"I'm very disappointed with our first half. I think the team did not at any moment surpass the 4-4-2. Kerala Blasters were preparing for our mistake and they did it. They won with a good goal."

He added:

"I think we played better than we did in some games - in the second half, not in the first half. I have a lot of experience in football. This is the reason that I told big teams do not lose these kinds of games."

The Hyderabad boss rued his side's chances but stressed that they need to shift focus onto their game:

"In our case, we had the chance. Aaren [D'Silva] had a clear chance, but he missed control in the last minute. We're happy with Aaren, how he is training and his performance."

He added:

"You can't win every game. You can't avoid one defeat. We have to come back stronger. We have another big game [against ATK Mohun Bagan] next week in Kolkata."

Although Hyderabad sit atop the table, they have only scored four goals in their last five matches. Asked if the lack of goals is a concern for him, Marquez replied:

"In football, everyone is right or can be right. If we win 1-0, the question is why we don't score more goals. If we win 4-3, the question is why we conceded three goals."

He added:

"We try to score goals. Even the other day against Jamshedpur, we scored the first goal and we had very clear chances to score the second and the third, but we didn't."

Marquez went on to explain how his team this season has been different to the ones in the last two campaigns:

"We won the four games before this 1-0, but today we didn't score. I think that in my three seasons here, the team is very different every season. People talk about the first two seasons, but in both seasons, the team was very, very different."

He added:

"The first season was more like this year, with more possession, playing through the wingers and so on. Last season, the team was very clinical, we killed the opponents with not too many chances."

The Spaniard then admitted the need for Hyderabad to improve in the attack:

"Now, the team is defending very well, but it is true that maybe we need something more in attack. The second half, I'm very satisfied with because at least we tried. The first half, it was only positional without movement, then it is easy for a team with 10 players behind the ball to defend."

He added:

"This is the most difficult thing in football. When you play against a team with a lot of order and very good positioning, it is very difficult."

Manolo Marquez feels Hyderabad deserved at least a point

Marquez also claimed that Hyderabad deserved a point from their match against Kerala Blasters:

"Maybe we had more players in better shape last season, but we can't demand too much from this team, we're top of the table after seven games. We lost today. This is part of the sport, you can win, draw or lose."

He added:

"Today, in my opinion, it was not fair. A draw was a fair score for me. It is true that when the opponents score [first], it is always difficult."

The Spanish tactician stressed Hyderabad are capable of turning games around, but just could not do it against Kerala Blasters:

"But don't forget that last season we turned nine games [around] where the opponents scored before us. This season, the same with [the 3-3 draw against] Mumbai City FC and against Chennaiyin FC in the Durand Cup, we were losing 1-0 and won 3-1. Sometimes the team gets to score, sometimes we don't."

Hyderabad will now be hopeful of bouncing back from defeat when they face ATK Mohun Bagan on November 26.

Poll : 0 votes