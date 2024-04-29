ISL 2023-24 final to be held at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4

The 2023-24 ISL final will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium, also known as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Saturday, May 4. With Mohun Bagan Super Giant's 3-2 (agg) victory over Odisha FC in the two-legged semifinal, Kolkata has been confirmed as the venue for this season's summit clash.

Earlier, it was announced that the final would held at the home ground of the higher-ranked team among the two semifinal winners. Having won the League Winners' Shield by finishing on top of the league standings, Mohun Bagan Super Giant's home ground, the Salt Lake Stadium earned the hosting rights for the highly anticipated clash.

The Mariners will be facing the winner of the other semifinal between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

Antonio Lopez Habas' men lifted their first-ever League WInners' Shield title on Monday, April 15, defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the deciding contest in front of their vociferous supporters. Despite losing the first leg of the semifinals 2-1 against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Kolkata giants bounced back in the second leg at Kolkata, registering a 2-0 victory.

Jason Cummings and substitute Sahal Abdul Samad found the back of the net for the hosts, who have had a fantastic season of Indian football having already won the 2023 Durand Cup and the 2023-24 ISL Shield.

First-ever ISL final at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium might have hosted several high-voltage and prestigious games in the history of Indian football, but the 'Mecca of Indian football' has not played host to an ISL final yet in its illustrious history. The first-ever ISL match at the stadium was played on October 12, 2014

While the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosted the inaugural ISL's final, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, holds the record for the most number of finals hosted so far in ten seasons with five. The 2015, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23 finals were all played in Fatorda.