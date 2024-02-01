ISL 2023-24: "I hope we perform better than we did in the first leg" - Thangboi Singto

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto is optimistic about his team's fortunes in the second half of the ongoing 2023-24 ISL season which kicked off with the fixture between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC on January 31.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Nizams' home game against Manolo Marquez's FC Goa on Thursday (February 1), the 49-year-old said:

"It's a significant day for the start tomorrow in the second leg, and I hope we can present ourselves well and perform better than we did in the first leg — for the club, the fans, and the staff. Both ourselves and the players are prepared to fight."

Despite losing several star players during the January transfer window, the gaffer is hopeful that his boys will step up in the upcoming matches as he further went onto add:

"Playing with a very young squad, of course, there'll be glimpses of hope and, you know, better aspirations when the boys do well against big clubs."

"It will be the biggest challenge the young boys have faced" - Thangboi Singto

Admitting that the upcoming clash will be a major challenge not just for his talented, young squad but also for himself as a coach, Thangboi Singto said:

"Whoever steps onto the field tomorrow against FC Goa, I believe that they won't leave any stone unturned and will give their best when they enter the pitch against seasoned, experienced players. As a coach, it's a significant challenge for me, but we have to be prepared for this challenge, and I think we are ready. It will be the biggest challenge the young boys have faced."

The 2021-22 ISL winners are currently placed at the bottom of the 12-team standings with just four points from 11 matches. They are yet to register a victory in this edition of the ISL and now with more players exiting the club, it needs to be seen whether they can create a turnaround in their remaining 11 matches.