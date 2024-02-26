ISL 2023-24: Michel Zabaco signs new contract with NorthEast United FC until 2025

Spanish defender Michel Zabaco has signed a new deal with NorthEast United FC, which will keep him at the club until 2025.

The 35-year-old joined the Highlanders before the start of the ISL 2023/24 season. He joined the Indian Super League side from Spanish club Burgos CF on a free transfer.

Talking about his decision to extend his contract with NorthEast United FC, Michel Zabaco was quoted as saying in a press release:

"I am thrilled to extend my journey with NorthEast United FC. The club has become a second home for me, and I am eager to contribute to our collective success. The support of our fans and the vision of the club motivate me every day. We are building something special here, and I am excited to be a part of it."

The center-back has scored one goal in 15 matches thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League with NorthEast United FC. His only goal in the tournament came against Jamshedpur FC in a 2-1 winning cause on October 26, 2023.

Daniel Chima Chukwu converted a penalty in the 19th minute to hand the Men of Steel a lead in the game. Michel Zabaco (90+4') found the back of the net in the stoppage time to level scores.

Ibson Melo (90+9') converted a penalty in the dying minutes of the game to ensure NorthEast United FC staged a last-minute comeback to register a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC.

Juan Pedro, the head coach of NorthEast United FC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

"Michel Zabaco is not just a stellar defender; he is our Captain and a great example both on and off the pitch. His leadership qualities have been important in shaping the team's character. His mentorship and experience contribute significantly to the growth of our emerging players. We are pleased to have him extend his stay with us.”

NorthEast United FC to take on Punjab FC in next ISL 2023-24 fixture

NorthEast United FC will play their next Indian Super League 2023/24 match against Punjab FC at home. The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati will host the match on March 7, 2024.