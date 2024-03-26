ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC clash rescheduled to April 15

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC, which was scheduled for April 14 at 5:00 PM has been rescheduled to April 15 at 7:30 PM. It will be the last league stage match of the tournament.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host the Islanders at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, West Bengal. The match will likely decide the winner of the ISL Shield as both teams are just a couple of points from each other.

"The fixture, which was earlier scheduled to be played on April 14 at 5:00 PM, has now been rescheduled for the final day of the league stage on April 15," a statment from the ISL read.

"The match will kick off at 7:30 PM at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and could be the potential League Shield Winners’ decider," the statement added.

Mumbai City FC are placed atop the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 41 points from 19 encounters, having won 12, lost a couple of matches, and drawn five. They have a goal difference of 20, having scored 36 goals and conceded 16.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on the other hand, are second in the ISL 2023-24 points table with 39 points from 18 matches, including 12 wins, three draws, and as many losses.

The Kolkata Giants have a goal difference of 16, having scored 22 goals and conceded 16 goals thus far in the 10th edition of the competition.

Mohun Bagan to play Chennaiyin FC; Mumbai City FC to take on Hyderabad FC

Mohun Bagan will play their next ISL encounter against Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, March 31. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, the Islanders will lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Monday, April 1 at 7:30 PM. The Gachibowli Stadium will host the encounter.