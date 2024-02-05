ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC officially announce the signing of goalkeeper Anuj Kumar from Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Anuj Kumar from Hyderabad FC.

There has been an exodus of players from Hyderabad FC as the Nizams are under severe financial constraints, with the January transfer window witnessing several big names leaving the club.

25-year-old Anuj Kumar, who started his career at the AIFF Elite Academy, has represented the youth teams of Pune FC and Pune City FC. He has so far played for Hyderabad FC, Indian Arrows, Real Kashmir FC, and Aizawl FC in his career. Although the Firozabad-based custodian hasn't featured in many games despite being in the set-up for several years, his maximum appearances on the pitch have come for Aizawl FC.

Anuj appeared in just one match for Hyderabad FC in the ongoing edition of the ISL, which was the 2021-22 ISL champions' first fixture of the season - an away game against East Bengal which they lost 2-1. He will be hoping that his latest move to the Kalinga Warriors will result in more regular playing time. Anuj will also hope to learn under the guidance of the Indian International Amrinder Singh.

Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC are well on track to claim glory this season

Meanwhile, with 30 points from 14 matches, Sergio Lobera's men are currently at the top of the 2023-24 ISL standings. They won the first match of this season's second leg 2-1 against Kerala Blasters FC at home. In their most recent encounter, Odisha FC notched up their ninth victory of this edition against a struggling Hyderabad FC side by a convincing 3-0 margin on Monday (February 5) which propelled them to the pole position.

With eight more matches to be played before the playoffs, the 2023 Indian Super Cup winners, who are in scintillating form, will be looking to further extend their winning streak and secure their first-ever ISL title.