ISL 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC clash

Punjab FC beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 in the 96th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday.

Goals from Luka Macjen and Madih Talal gave the Shers the advantage even as the Nawabs tried their best to come back from the two-goal deficit in the second half but to no avail.

The win pushes Punjab FC up a place up to the 10th spot.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with a mere four points. The Nawabs are yet to win a game this season.

Madih Talal was the star player for Punjab FC against Hyderabad FC

Expand Tweet

Luka Macjen rose high enough to head a looping ball sent by Madih Talal from the wings in the dying moments of the first half, as Hyderabad FC's strong resistance finally broke.

The second half began with the hosts on the front foot and trying to create chances, but the game was as good as over when Talal scored a curler in the 55th minute.

After that, the Nawabs tried their best to come back. Makan Chothe and Abdul Rabeeh got good chances to reduce the deficit, but neither could get on the scoresheet.

The game also saw some drama when one of the floodlights of the Maidaan went off in the 63rd minute of the game and came back on about 10 minutes later.

Hyderabad FC's defense seemed to have been boosted by the presence of Joao Victor and Alex Saji, but they were quite often broken into by the Shers' attackers.

The Nawabs will now prepare to host NorthEast United at the Maidaan on Monday, March 4, while Punjab FC will host Mumbai City on Saturday, March 2.