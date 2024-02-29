ISL 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai City vs FC Goa clash

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa - after the hullaballoo created by the 'Spygate' encounter before the game - played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The first half ended goalless with both teams coming close to scoring. It was only in the second half that the game opened up and provided glimpses of class.

Vikram Partap Singh broke the deadlock for Mumbai City early on in the second half when he found the back of the net in the 46th minute. Mohammad Yasir, however, equalised for the Gaurs in the 61st minute with a lovely goal.

This was Yasir's second goal in two matches, and one that showcased his brilliance. Hyderabad FC had reaped the benefits of his scoring prowess over the course of their time in the ISL.

Both teams retain their spots in the ISL league table at the end of the evening

Expand Tweet

This draw keeps Mumbai City in the same position they were before the game - second, although their tally is now at 32 points, which is on par with the league leaders Odisha FC.

FC Goa too remain in the fifth spot, after picking up a point from this game. They now have 29 points inside their kitty.

This game was played out in the backdrop of the allegations made by FC Goa that Mumbai City's analyst had based himself in a hotel which directly overlooked the former's training ground.

This allowed the said analyst to take photographs of the Gaurs' training session, which is illegal and condoned by the league. Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez was vocal in protesting while the Islanders declined to comment.