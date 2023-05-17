ISL 2023-24: Rostyn Griffiths signs new Mumbai City FC contract until 2024

Rostyn Griffiths has signed a one-year contract at Mumbai City FC, the club announced on Wednesday. The defender's contract was due to expire in a few weeks but he has decided to stay at the club, who are set to take part in the AFC Champions League after beating Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in the Hero Club Playoffs.

"Extending my contract with Mumbai City excites me. Being a part of this championship-winning team has been an absolute privilege." Griffiths told the club's official website.

"We had an exceptional season last year and I am eager to take on the challenge of replicating it next season, especially with the AFC Champions League on the horizon."

"The support from the fans has been terrific and their unwavering dedication is something I truly cherish and enjoy about being at this Club. I’m happy to be able to continue on this journey and I’m looking forward to making more memories with the Mumbai City family.” he added.

Des Buckingham, who led the blues to the ISL Shield, is elated about Griffith's extension and believes that his experience will be vital to many youngsters at the club.

"Having someone like Rostyn Griffiths in our team is vitally important. His experience and versatile skillset make him an invaluable member of our group. Rostyn is a mentor to many of our younger players, and his guidance and leadership have been instrumental in their development so far." the current Mumbai City FC boss said.

The Aussie defender appeared 23 times for the Islanders across different competitions and led the backline convincingly. Mumbai City FC conceded just 17 league goals with Rostyn Griffiths on the pitch.

The former Melbourne City centre-back was forced to miss out on the Indian Super League playoffs due to an injury. The 35-year-old was replaced by Mourtada Fall in the starting eleven in his absence.

Mumbai City's AFC Champions League campaign will begin in September. Their group-stage opponents are yet to be determined.

