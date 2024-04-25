ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna surpasses Diego Mauricio to become Odisha FC’s highest goal-scorer in a single season

Veteran football star Roy Krishna wrote his name in the history books in the first leg of the semifinal match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Tuesday. After netting his team’s second goal during the clash, he became Odisha FC’s highest goal-scorer in a single season of the Indian Super League.

Roy Krishna has now 13 goals to his name in the ongoing Indian Super League season. As far as the current Golden Boot standings are concerned, he has now leveled with Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos with 13 goals each.

Earlier, Diego Mauricio held the record for scoring the most number of goals – 12 in a single season for the club. He achieved the feat twice in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons. Roy Krishna, meanwhile, has surpassed him and is on course to bag the Golden Boot award.

Roy Krishna is also the third-highest goalscorer in ISL history, only behind Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri in first and second, respectively. Bartholomew Ogbeche is at the top of the ladder with 61 goals, followed by the likes of Sunil Chhetri (53) and Roy Krishna (50) at the second and third spots, respectively.

“It is not the first game we have come back in after conceding a goal” - Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC maintained their unbeaten run on home turf in the ongoing season as they beat Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Semi-Final 1, first leg on Tuesday. Coach Sergio Lobero heaped massive praise on his team's character and mentality for scripting a comeback win against Mohun Bagan.

“It is about the mentality to win important games by showing the right character on the pitch. We have always tried to show strong character, speed and competitiveness on the field. It is not the first game we have come back (in) after conceding a goal. I am happy with the way the players reacted after conceding the goal and got themselves back in the game against a big team like Mohun Bagan SG,” Lobera said after the match.

The two teams will next meet on Sunday in the Semi-Final 1, 2nd leg encounter.