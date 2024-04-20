ISL 2023-24: What happened during the last meeting between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?

FC Goa will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Saturday (April 20) at Fatorda Stadium in an all-important game to book their place in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

The Gaurs finished the league stage in third position with a 13-6-3 record and 45 points. They have been in scintillating form, having an undefeated record in seven games, while winning five of them.

On the other hand, the Marina Machans were positioned sixth in the league stage, with a 8-3-11 record and 27 points. They have lost three of the last seven games and have been inconsistent with their performances.

The last meeting between both teams took place on Sunday (April 14). Chennaiyin FC opened their account in the 13th minute, as Ninthoinganba Meetei spotted Rahim Ali on the right flank, who received the ball and found the back of the net. However, FC Goa were all over the place, as their frontline was terrific to keep Chennaiyin under pressure.

Midfielder Borja Herrera scored an equalizer for Goa FC in the 33rd minute. Carlos Martinez was impressive with his spot-kick duties to give Goa a lead five minutes later. In the final minutes of the first half, the Gaurs found gaps in Chennaiyin's defense as Brandon Fernandes scored the third goal for the home team.

In the 72nd minute, Spaniard Martinez completed his brace by successfully converting a precise delivery by Udanta Singh in the box. The final score read 4-1 in favor of FC Goa.

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head Stats

So far, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have been up against each other on 25 occasions. Out of them, the Gaurs have prevailed in 14 games, while the Marina Machans have secured victories in nine games.

In the last five games, FC Goa have secured victories in four of them. It will be interesting to see if Chennaiyin FC can hold on to FC Goa and clinch a spot in the semi-finals.

