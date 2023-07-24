With the 10th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on the horizon, the league is experiencing some notable changes. According to journalist Marcus Mergulhao, the ISL Champions badge will now be adorned by the team that wins the league title, rather than the ISL finals winner.

As such, 2022-23 league winners, Mumbai City FC will be proudly donning the champions badge, after a comprehensive season. They broke several records during the campaign and won the league title in style.

The Shield title rewards teams that have showcased consistency throughout the season. The Islanders were undoubtedly the standout team last year and will now deservingly wear the champions badge as a testament to their achievement.

The ISL Champion’s badge will now be worn by the ISL League Winners from the 10th edition of the League instead of the winner of the ISL Final. Mumbai City will use the ISL 2022-23 Champions badge for the upcoming season.



This marks yet another change in the 2023-24 season, the first being the inclusion of winners of the I-League. Punjab FC, formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab, emerged victorious in the I-League last season. They have, hence, earned a promotion to the ISL, becoming the first team to achieve this milestone.

The introduction of a promotion-relegation process in Indian football divisions brings a sense of stability and continuity. These changes signify the beginning of a new era in Indian football.

How are ISL teams shaping up ahead of the 2023-24 season?

As we prepare for a historic 2023-24 season, all teams are actively shaping up their squads with notable signings. Among them, defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant stand out as clear favorites.

They have secured Indian national team stars including Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Anwar Ali. Their acquisition of Australian international Jason Cummings further improves their goal-scoring potential.

Meanwhile, Shield holders Mumbai City FC bid farewell to Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall. They made swift replacements, though, by bringing in Dutch midfielder Yoell van Nieff and former Mohun Bagan defender Tiri.

FC Goa and Odisha FC have also taken an aggressive approach in the transfer market, appointing league-winning managers Manolo Marquez and Sergio Lobera, respectively. They are certainly poised to challenge the top two teams.

On the other hand, the likes of Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, and East Bengal have begun to take steps to improve their squad. East Bengal, in particular, have made several quality signings ahead of the new season.

Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, and newcomers Punjab FC are in the process of rebuilding their teams and will hope to add numbers in the upcoming months.