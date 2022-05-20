ISL: Chennaiyin FC extend Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa's contract on a two-year deal

Chennaiyin FC, amid all the chaos and uncertainties, have managed to retain the services of their star midfielder Anirudh Thapa for another two years, the club announced in a press release.

The 24-year-old Indian international joined the two-time Indian Super League champions in 2016. The new contract will keep Thapa at the club until the summer of 2024. Speaking about his new deal, Anirudh Thapa said:

"Chennaiyin FC has always been like a family to me. And Chennai, my home. So, this decision was not hard to make. I cannot wait to get started with the fans cheering in a packed Marina Arena."

Anirudh Thapa has become an absolute favourite of the Marina Machans right from his arrival. The Dehradun-born player is also an integral part of the team's set-up.

Thapa played a significant role in the Chennai side's success over the years, which includes playing two ISL finals - winning the title once in the 2017-18 season.

Speaking about Anirudh Thapa's contract renewal, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a press release:

"Thapa came here young. And in that time, he’s won an ISL title, established himself as one of the best in the country and also captained Chennaiyin FC for a season. He’s made himself in Chennai. And now he will be one of the key players to make the future of Chennaiyin FC."

Thapa spent four years at the AIFF Elite Academy from 2012 to 2016 before signing for Chennaiyin FC. The central midfielder hasn't looked back ever since as he has become the second most-capped player at the club, after Jerry Lalrinzuala (103), with 101 appearances.

Over time, the midfielder has also evolved into a crucial part of the national squad. According to reports, the 24-year-old was being chased by a couple of other ISL clubs earlier in the year.

However, managing to keep him at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will provide some much-needed stability to Chennaiyin FC ahead of next season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar