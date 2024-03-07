ISL forms a power base for the success of the national team: Punjab FC coach Staikos Vergetis

Punjab FC coach Staikos Vergetis said that the Indian Super League (ISL) provides the perfect platform for players to break into the national team. He mentioned that the tournament has the potential to form a strong base for Indian football in the years to come.

Suresh Meitei, Melroy Melwin Assisi, Leon Augustine, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni are some of the players in the Punjab FC team who can give the Indian national stars a run for the money.

“The first division of the championship in any country is the step that any player needs to take to progress to the national team. The Indian Super League in all factors is helping this step become more stable and make every player more confident," Vergetis was quoted as saying in a video posted by ISL.

“The Indian national team will have great success in the future, because the base, i.e. the ISL, helps create a power base for the national team to take the step up,” Vergetis added.

Will never forget the I-League win: Punjab FC coach Staikos Vergetis

As far as Punjab FC are concerned, they have had their fair share of joy of late. Last year, the club became the 12th entrant in the ISL after they won the 2022-23 edition of the I-League. They were the first club to get a promotion to the ISL.

“As a human being, I had so many moments, emotions, and powerful moments that we lived through last year. It’s not only the celebration and fiesta. I work very well with the players, and my players work very well with the staff. The staff keep the team united and it keeps the spirit fantastic. The I-League win was one championship in my coaching career that I will never forget,” Vergetis concluded by saying.

Punjab FC have found the going tough in the ongoing ISL as they are placed 11th in the table with 17 points from as many matches thanks to wins in four matches. They fought against Mumbai CT before losing 2-3.

Earlier, Punjab FC gave a glimpse of their potential after beating Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in back-to-back games. They will next be up against North East United on Thursday, March 7.