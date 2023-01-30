ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after Matchweek 17

With a hat-trick against East Bengal in Matchweek 17 of the ISL 2022-23 season, Iker Guarrotxena pranced to the top of the pile in the ISL Golden Boot race. The Spaniard's exploits have cut the goal-scoring contest wide open.

Guarrotxena extended his goal tally to 10 for the season after the encounter against the Red and Gold Brigade. He now leads the ISL Golden Boot race and this is a testament to the unpredictability of the league and its players' performances.

Coming into the latest game week, the 30-year-old was nowhere in the mix for the Golden Boot award. But now, he's suddenly at the pole position.

The FC Goa forward is trailed by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Lallianzuala Chhangte, all on nine goals.

The Kerala Blasters FC forward scored a brace on Sunday against NorthEast United FC. Diamantakos' rich vein of form could see him become a contender soon enough for the ISL Golden Boot title.

Meanwhile, Petar Sliskovic and Diego Mauricio are closely following the leaders with eight goals each.

Iker Guarrotxena is now an ISL Golden Boot challenger after his position change in FC Goa

Since the start of the ISL 2022-23 season, Iker Guarrotxena was deployed in the number 10 role, with either Noah Sadaoui or Alvaro Vazquez playing upfront. However, since their game against Kerala Blasters, the Gaurs have started utilizing Guarrotxena as their primary frontman.

The Spaniard has already scored four goals in two matches and looks to be at his sharpest. With Brandon Fernandes playing behind him and threading the through balls, Guarrotxena could prove to be an unstoppable force and emerge as the leading goal-getter in the tournament.

The 30-year-old has now scored in three consecutive matches and shows no signs of stopping. Especially against lower-ranked teams with porous defenses, Iker Guarrotxena has displayed his immaculate off-the-ball movement. This quality has also allowed him to combine with the likes of Noah Sadaoui, Brandan Fernandes, and Makan Chothe.

